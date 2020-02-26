Lotto ticket sales skyrocket, so will the $42m jackpot be struck?

A whopping $42 million is up for grabs in Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

It's the second largest Lotto Powerball jackpot in history, with the highest jackpot hitting $44m in 2016. Those winnings were taken home by a young couple on the Hibiscus Coast.

Lotto NZ head of communications Marie Winfield told Stuff that the the number of tickets being sold for Wednesday's $42m draw were looking like they would be the highest seen since that 2016 draw.

Winfield said that for a typical draw, Lotto would sell around half a million tickets – but for Wednesday night's draw, it was expecting more than three times that amount.

The $42 million Lotto jackpot is the second largest ever.

People from all over the country have been lining up at Lotto stores hoping to cash in on the mammoth jackpot.

Lotto sales will close at 7pm on Wednesday.

If the jackpot is won by one individual, then it will be second largest Lotto Powerball jackpot in the country's history. In October 2019, the jackpot reached $38m but that was split by two families who took home $19.1m each.

However the chances of someone actually taking out the jackpot are slim. Believe it or not, it is more likely for someone to be struck by lightning or bitten by a shark, than win big in Lotto.

University of Auckland professor of biostatistics Thomas Lumley told Stuff that the chance of getting the winning numbers - all six Lotto numbers plus the Powerball - was 1 in 38 million per line.