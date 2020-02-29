What the two Lotto winners could buy in Auckland with their $25 million

People in the regions will no doubt be disappointed after two Aucklanders split Lotto's largest ever $50 million jackpot.

Saturday's winning tickets were sold on My Lotto and at Countdown Manukau City.

The winners will each take home $25,111,111 for winning Division 1.

But the huge Powerball prize won't stretch quite as far in Auckland as it would have done elsewhere in the country – here's what they could each buy with it in the city of sails.

SUPPLIED While most Aucklanders are struggling to afford one house in the city, Saturday's Lotto winners will be able to buy five in the priciest suburb.

FIVE HOMES IN THE PRICIEST SUBURB

The leafy central Auckland suburb of Remuera had the highest number of top-end property sales in 2019 across New Zealand, with 15 residential properties selling for more than $5 million.

Or if they prefer the winners could use just under half their winnings to purchase a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in St Heliers with expansive views of the Hauraki Gulf. The house has an asking price of a cool $10.5 million.

However, a bit of negotiation would be needed for the winner to nab the most expensive residential property currently listed on TradeMe. The 31.48 hectare lifestyle block on Waiheke Island is listed for $28 million.

TRADEME Saturday's pair of Lotto Powerball winners will be able to easily afford this $10,500,000 St Heliers property with stunning views.

HALF A MILLION LATTES

Everyone knows Aucklanders love their coffee.

And if the winners aren't already buying their daily cup they can certainly afford to now.

The $25 million windfall is enough to buy a coffee every day for more than thirteen millennia.

That's based on an average price of $5 per java (and if they only buy one per day).

FIVE THOUSAND BOTTLES OF FANCY CHAMPAGNE

Most Kiwis are unlikely to ever try even a glass of the 1995 vintage of Krug Clos D-Ambonnay Champagne – given that it costs nearly five times the average weekly income at $4999.00

However, the winners will be rich enough to purchase five thousand bottles of the bubbly. (Although there probably isn't that many worldwide.)

SUPPLIED This is the most expensive bottle of champagne for sale at Glengarrys. The winners could afford 5000 bottles.

JUST OVER SEVEN LUXURY LAUNCHES

Auckland is famous for its harbour and the winners of Saturday's Lotto prize will likely never have to work again.

So why wouldn't they spend their days cruising the city's famous harbour in a 23m (71ft) Power Cat fibreglass boat?

A launch, with six cabins, is on the market for $3.5 million meaning the winners could afford to buy one for themselves and another for each of their six nearest and dearest, with some change.