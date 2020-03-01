Two Aucklanders became $25 million richer overnight – who are they?

Two Aucklanders are $25 million richer this morning – but not even Lotto knows who they are yet.

Two players from Auckland split Saturday night's record-breaking $50 million Lotto Powerball jackpot.

Lotto spokeswoman Marie Winfield said the players had not come forward yet, but they expected to hear from them in the next day or two.

"With a big draw like this and being quite high profile it's likely people will check their tickets," she said.

Finding out about a win was a big moment, so Lotto preferred to wait and let winners come to them.

Winfield said she "fully expected" that to happen soon.

LOTTO/SUPPLIED Auckland's newest millionaires are yet to come forward.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Countdown spokeswoman Kate Porter said while they didn't have exact numbers for how many tickets had been sold at the Manukau store, "it was pretty busy out there".

"We're absolutely thrilled that one of our customers has been so lucky with last night's Lotto.

"We hope they are celebrating with their friends and family today," she said.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Shops were busy in advance of Saturday's must-win draw.

The $50 million is the largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Previously, $44 million was the record. That prize was won by a young couple on the Hibiscus Coast in 2016.

The record prize was put up for grabs after $42m rolled over on Wednesday night, as no-one had a winning ticket.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 4, 18, 27, 25, 32 and 28. Bonus ball was 37 and the power ball was 3.

The night's Lotto draw was a Must Be Won draw, which meant if no single ticket won Powerball First Division, the prize pool would roll down to the next highest division and the money would be shared amongst those winners.

It's the first time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw since November 2016.