Christchurch rig protester has steady list of protest accomplishments

Nick Hanafin's latest protest action on the COSL Prospector rig has been widely condemned within the oil and gas industry.

Oil rig protester Nick Hanafin, 40, is no stranger to tying himself to rigs and ships, or scaling tall buildings to bring attention to various issues.

The Christchurch climbing instructor hit headlines on Tuesday when he was part of a widely condemned protest that saw him chain himself to the anchor chain of the COSL Prospector drilling rig.

The protest, which had been planned over three months, lasted just 14 hours before Hanafin and fellow protester Siana Fitzjohn requested permission to come aboard the vessel.

The pair spent the night on the rig and were flown to New Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon, where they were served with trespass notices.

It was not the first time Hanafin has been served such papers. He first gained national attention in 2016 when he was part of a group of Greenpeace protesters who chained themselves to a pet food factory in Whanganui.

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ. In 2016 Hanafin, far right, was one of 10 protesters who chained themselves to a truck and a gate at a petfood factory in Whanganui.

The protest action at Mars Petcare-owned Whiskas pet food company in Whanganui was to highlight claims slave labour was used to fish for tuna the company sourced from Thailand.

Five activists chained themselves to a Greenpeace truck branded with Thai Union logo, and blockaded the entrance to the Whanganui factory.

Another five blocked a secondary entrance to the factory, stopping all product gaining access to the factory.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF In 2018 Hanafin was one of five Greenpeace protesters who boarded the Mermaid Searcher supply ship at Port Taranaki in New Plymouth.

A little more than 18 months later, in January 2018, Hanafin and four other Greenpeace protesters struck again.

The group illegally boarded the Mermaid Searcher supply ship at Port Taranaki in New Plymouth.

The boarding was to protest against oil and gas exploration. The Mermaid Searcher was supplying the Amazon Warrior survey ship that was undertaking seismic surveys off the Taranaki coast at the time.

"The real objective today was to show opposition to the work of the Amazon Warrior and the new exploration for oil and gas in New Zealand," Hanafin said at the time.

Hanafin, and two of the protesters, were fined $750 each and $130 court costs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Hanafin scaled the Majestic Centre in Wellington with fellow Greenpeace activist Abigail Smith in a protest against Austrian oil company OMV.

Then in July 2019 Hanafin and another Greenpeace protester were arrested after climbing to the 20th floor of Wellington's Majestic Centre.

The pair spent 14 hours on the building during which they unfurled a flag warning OMV of a climate emergency.

The Austria-based oil and gas company OMV substantially increased its presence in New Zealand in 2018 when it took over Shell's New Zealand operations.

In August, 2019, Hanafin returned to the Majestic Centre but this time remained on the ground to protest outside the OMV office in Wellington.