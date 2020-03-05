The New Zealand Native Forest Restoration Trust buys 80-hectare Invercargill property

From left, Otatara Land Care Group member Maurice Rodway, with New Zealand Native Forest Restoration Trust trustees Tim Oliver and Geoff Davidson at the 81-hectare Otatara property which the national trust has purchased, on the outskirts of Invercargill.

The New Zealand Native Forest Restoration Trust has been successful in buying 81 hectares of Invercargill land, although its trustees say work has just begun.

The trust has bought an 81-hectare block of land at Otatara, which is bordered by the Oreti River and Oreti Rd and includes about 40 hectares of native forest.

The Otatara Landcare Group previously showed interest in buying the land but it did not have enough funds to make a competitive bid.

When it hit the market this time, Otatara Landcare Group members contacted the national trust to ask if it would be able to put together a bid.

In a matter of weeks, the trust agreed and put an initial offer of $1.2m forward, although Trust chairperson Tim Oliver said it was bumped that up to $1.5m to get closer to what property developers were offering.

Despite the $1.5m still falling short of other offers, Oliver said with a supporting letter, which committed to the restoration and enhancement of the land, the vendors were keen for the land to go to the Trust.

The Trust was set up in 1980 to protect New Zealand's native forests and wetlands and now manages over 7000 hectares of reserves in New Zealand.

The latest purchase was the first time they have bought land in Southland and Oliver was delighted they could step in.

"It's ecologically very significant, certainly at a regional level and possibly at a national level. The intention is to enhance and restore the totara forest and sand dunes and like all of our reserves it will be open to the public," Oliver said.

The Otatara Landcare Group will help manage the reserve and the plan is to develop walking tracks for public access. Schools will also be able to use the land for nature projects.

Oliver said they would traditionally go on a fundraising drive before purchase, however, given the time of this sale, it needed to act and would now go to the public to ask for contributions.

Following an article in The Southland Times a fortnight ago, which highlighted the Trust's interest in buying the land, a donor did come forward and put $50,000 towards the Trust's bid, Oliver said.

Oliver and founding trustee Geoff Davidson, who are both from Auckland, visited Invercargill this week.

They met with Invercargill City Council representatives to discuss if the council would back the New Zealand Native Forest Restoration Trust plans for the land.

Oliver hoped the council will see value in helping protect the land by contributing to the $1.5m purchase price.

"I guess if I was to be specific in a request, the 20 percent of the price, which is the additional [$300,000] we had to go to over the evaluation, would be extremely gratefully received," he told councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

If they were to come up short in the public fundraising quest, they would need to sell off part of the land to recover costs, Oliver said. Although that was an option The Trust was eager to try to avoid.