Bethells beach hero who saved toddler identified as teenager Joshua Isabeth

A teenager who saved an 18-month-old toddler from drowning in a cave at Bethells Beach says anyone in his position would have done the same.

The heroic teen has been identified as Joshua Isabeth, a 17-year-old from Matamata who just moved to Auckland in January.

Isabeth saved Kaeo from drowning at the West Auckland beach on March 1 after the boy and his mother, Tammy Appleby, were swept away by a huge freak wave in a cave.

Appleby put out a call after the incident, searching for Isabeth after she failed to get his name at the beach.

"There was no chance, with the force and size of that wave and how it dragged him down, Kaeo could have survived that without this young man's help," Appleby said.

SUPPLIED Tammy Appleby says she's grateful to Joshua Isabeth for saving her son Kaeo.

Isabeth said he was walking with his girlfriend Taylor Spooner towards the cave when they saw the wave coming in.

"We just thought it was going to fill up the cave a little bit. But, when we saw that it was going to be more than that, we yelled out to the family but it was too late," Isabeth said.

The wave swept away mother and son in opposite directions. Luckily for Kaeo, he was swept towards Isabeth.

SUPPLIED Joshua Isabeth was walking on the beach with his girlfriend Taylor Spooner when the incident happened.

"I just grabbed him and held on to him, we hung onto the edge of the cave. The water just kept getting deeper and deeper."

Once the wave rushed back into the open sea, Isabeth handed Kaeo to his girlfriend for safe keeping until his mother could get to him.

"He was a strong boy. He didn't cry when I was holding onto him.

"I was just at the right place at the right time. In my mind I was thinking about all my friends with children and what I would have done if this was any one them."

Isabeth, a diesel mechanic who now resides in Manurewa in south Auckland, said it was a great but shocking experience.

It was their first time at Bethells beach after a weekend of playing sports.

"We just wanted to have a chilled day, take some photos and walk on the beach. I was pretty shaken up after that, it felt so unreal and unexpected.

"The sea is so unpredictable. I'm glad that I was there to help out and nothing worse happened."