'Dunce of the month' sign language slur aimed at Hamilton City Council CEO

This sign, labeling Hamilton Council CEO Richard Briggs as 'dunce of the month' appeared by the roadworks on Foreman Rd.

On his LinkedIn profile Hamilton City Council CEO Richard Briggs describes himself as a chief influencer, leadership fanatic, strategist and innovator.

On a sign that has appeared on Foreman Rd, however, he's simply "dunce of the month".

The sign, which includes what appears to be a photoshopped image of Briggs wearing a 'dunce hat' also notes he is "leading a team of roading specialists".

It's that roading work, part of the Rotokauri park and ride scheme, that has got Modern Transport Engineers founder Robin Ratcliffe up in arms.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Modern Transport Engineers founder Robin Ratcliffe declined to confirm he was behind the signage, he said it was put in place by "a concerned resident of the area".

While Ratcliffe declined to confirm he was behind the signage erected on a bus stop directly outside his business, he said it was put in place by "a concerned resident of the area".

He was clear he supported the sentiment however and has been vocal in the past about his opposition to the transport hub saying jobs could be lost.

"[The sign is] a form of protest," he said.

"I think someone has put a sign up because of the road works, there's no organisation for the people in the area."

He said the road closures had been poorly coordinated, that there had been a lack of consultation and that the works were "a dumbass thing".

He said it was costing his and other businesses in the area too.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF The sign sit on a bus stop outside Robin Ratcliffe's Modern Transport Engineers.

"I'd hate to think how much, many thousands," he said.

"He's hurting us, the people out here and there's nothing we can do, we can't send a bill."

Ratcliffe also brushed off any concern about possible legal action.

"Let's see you in court, explain why you're doing this dumb stuff to a judge."

Briggs told Stuff he was initially unaware of the sign, but that the roading project was "a decision by council about meeting long term strategic needs".

He also said he "fully supports the council decision, whether that makes me a dunce or not".

TOM LEE/STUFF Hamilton City Council CEO Richard Briggs, minus a 'dunce hat.'

"In the end council has a robust vision for transport and connectivity, and providing alternatives to cars on roads is a key pillar. The Rotokauri park and ride is a great response to this vision and was voted on by the elected members," he said.

Briggs said he supported free speech, and that legal action was "not my style", but he was disappointed no-one had raised concerns about the work directly with him.

"I am also concerned at the lack of understanding of council processes. I would welcome the chance to meet and discuss their concerns," he said.

"I fully support the elected members decisions, and we have a world class roading team and fully support the work they do."