Convicted killer Venod Skantha still a doctor

Amber-Rose Rush’s father, Shane, speaks to media after the sentencing.

A doctor jailed for at least 19 years for the murder of Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush will keep his Dr title for a bit longer.

Dr Venod Skantha, 32, maintained he did not kill Rush, 16, whose bloodied body was found by her mother in the bedroom of her Dunedin home on February 2, 2018.

He was sentenced by Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Dunedin on Friday.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha has been sentenced to a minimum of 19 years jail.

His counsel Jonathan Eaton QC said an appeal was likely.

﻿That was also likely to delay a move for Skantha, who studied at Auckland University and worked as a doctor in Southland and Dunedin hospitals, to have his registration cancelled.

SUPPLIED Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was found dead in her Dunedin home in February 2018.

Skantha has not been able to work as a doctor since February 28, 2018.

The Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) investigation was placed on hold pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

Skantha could appear before the PCC to present a submission in person. It was then up to that panel to lay a charge to the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

If convicted of an offence which reflects adversely on his fitness to practise, Skantha would have his registration cancelled by the Tribunal.

Skantha no longer holds a practising certificate and was not able to practise medicine, a spokeswoman said.

At his sentencing Justice Nation noted that in the months before Amber-Rose's murder, Skantha's life went "off the rails", including drinking heavily, and a growing predatory behaviour towards young women.

Skantha's behaviour - and crime - were "irrational and illogical", the judge said.

He questioned why a person with the discipline and intelligence to become a doctor would kill a young woman "in the way" he did.

At the time of the murder Skantha was on his final warning with Dunedin Hospital, and feared Amber-Rose was about to raise an accusation that would destroy his faltering medical career.

Those accusations, made on the night of Friday, February 2, 2018, included him offering her money for sex.