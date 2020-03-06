Tenants not surprised over Christchurch housing complex murder

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing at social housing flats in Riccarton, Christchurch.

Tenants at a Christchurch social housing complex where three murders have taken place say they want out.

On Friday police charged a 58-year-old man with murder after a stabbing at a Christchurch Kāinga Ora housing complex.

The 1950s complex includes 50 one and two bedroom units in three multi-storey concrete blocks.

One tenant, who did not want to be named, said the murder victim was a "monster".

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Tenants at a social housing complex in Riccarton say they were not surprised a man was murdered there.

When he heard there had been a murder he assumed the victim had killed someone.

The tenant had lived in the complex for 12 years as a result of health problems and said life there was "horrible" due to the frequent arguments and fights.

He believed drug and alcohol abuse was behind the behaviour, which often escalated on days when benefit payments were made.

Police were called to the complex as often as every two weeks, the man said.

"It's pretty horrible to tell you the truth. They're the rejects of society that come here, myself included. But it's still a roof over your head."

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Riccarton Kāing Ora housing complex where there was a murder this week.

Another tenant, aged 65, who lived in the same block as the murder victim, said he had mainly enjoyed living in the complex for the past nine years but a small number of bad behaving tenants often made life hard for the majority.

He was not surprised another tenant had been murdered.

When senior managers from Kāinga Ora visited the complex on Friday he asked to be transferred to another complex.

"I've had enough," he said.

"Don't get me wrong, 99 per cent of the people here are wonderful. You will always get the one per cent. It doesn't matter if it's here or it's Linwood, or Merivale."

The man said he suggested security cameras be installed when the managers asked him what changes tenants wanted.

"It's always the same offenders. They know who they are but unfortunately [the police] can't foresee that."

A number tenants were migrants who enjoyed maintaining an extensive vegetable garden at the complex, he said.

On Friday, when Stuff visited, tenant Wa Lee from Hong Kong and an elderly Chinese tenant were tending the garden.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Riccarton Kainga Ora housing complex tenant Wa Lee,79, has lived at the complex for over a decade. Police have charged a man with murder after a stabbing at the complex.

A 27-year-old man said he had called police twice since moving to the complex in June last year.

On one occasion his car windows had been smashed.

He appreciated having a home after living in his car for two months but was concerned about security at the complex.

News of the murder did not surprise him.

"From them not being responsive enough, this is what has happened. I feel police weren't on point, on form."