Terror victims receive majority of victims' fund
The majority of the $7 million victims' fund to support victims and the Muslim community following the March 15 terror attack has been distributed.
Victims have received $6.83m from the fund as of March 6, The Christchurch Foundation said in a release. .
Next of kin had received $3.57m, $1m had gone to those who suffered bullet injuries, $1.23m to children and widows of victims, $415,000 to those needing medical support and $615,000 towards hardship.
There was also a separate education fund totalling $1.62m, which would support 108 children with a grant for post-school education or training.
A community support fund of $470,000 is also in place, with grants focused on youth development, health and wellbeing, spiritual support and community events.
READ MORE:
* Details revealed for $12 million fund for Christchurch terror attack victims
* Three funds proposed to distribute money donated to Christchurch mosque attack victims
* Christchurch Foundation gets $4 million in donations for mosque attack victims
In addition to those funds The Christchurch Foundation has received and distributed further funds and vouchers totalling close to $2m. The donations were gifts and donors dictated how the funds were to be used. This amount included two new ambulances for St John, as part of one larger gift.
Stuff