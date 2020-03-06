Terror victims receive majority of victims' fund

The Christchurch Foundation says $6,830,000 of the $7,000,000 in the terror attack victims' fund has been distributed.

The majority of the $7 million victims' fund to support victims and the Muslim community following the March 15 terror attack has been distributed.

Victims have received $6.83m from the fund as of March 6, The Christchurch Foundation said in a release. .

Next of kin had received $3.57m, $1m had gone to those who suffered bullet injuries, $1.23m to children and widows of victims, $415,000 to those needing medical support and $615,000 towards hardship.

There was also a separate education fund totalling $1.62m, which would support 108 children with a grant for post-school education or training.

A community support fund of $470,000 is also in place, with grants focused on youth development, health and wellbeing, spiritual support and community events.