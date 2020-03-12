NZ lawyer Andrew Hooker dies in motorcycle crash in Australia

"Preeminent" civil and insurance litigator Andrew Hooker died in a motorcycle crash in Australia on Wednesday.

A top New Zealand lawyer has died in a motorcycle crash while testing out his new Harley Davidson in Australia.

Hamilton-born Andrew Hooker, 55, a "preeminent" civil and insurance litigator, who was involved in bank fee lawsuits and a test case against the Earthquake Commission (EQC), died in New South Wales on Wednesday afternoon.

Angela Parlane, Shine Lawyers NZ managing director, confirmed the death of her "dear friend and mentor".

Parlane said Hooker was testing out his new bike with a friend when a "freak accident" occurred on the Old Harwood Bridge in the Northern Rivers region.

New South Wales Police believed the motorcycle travelled under a closed boom gate and collided with a section of the raised bridge.

"It's a tragedy," Parlane said.

Parlane said Hooker had retired from his role as managing director of Shine Lawyers NZ and was based in Ashby, in a remote area of NSW, although he remained an "active consultant".

He had been building his dream home on the Clarence River, Parlane said.

Hooker was a founding partner of Shine Lawyers NZ in 2015 and before this he ran his own firm.

Parlane described Hooker as one of the preeminent lawyers in civil and insurance litigation.

She said he brought class action against banks over penalty fees and legal action against EQC on behalf of owners of on-sold homes with botched repairs in the wake of the Christchurch earthquakes.

Hooker also appeared in Stuff Circuit's documentary The Fraudster on conwoman Joanne Harrison. Hooker was a former colleague of Harrison's at Tower Insurance.

"He was a commanding force and a fierce advocate," Parlane said.

"It's an incredible loss to the legal and insurance community."

Hooker leaves behind his wife and their two adult children.