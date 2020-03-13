Burst mains pipe spills silt onto Wellington CBD

A burst mains pipe near Wellington's waterfront has spilled silt across footpaths and shut down water access to surrounding buildings.

A 120-year-old pipe on the corner of Jervois Quay and Hunter St burst about 4.30am on Friday, breaking through the concrete surface.

Silt from underneath the concrete spilled out onto the surface, producing a foul smell which was still evident to pedestrians as of 10am.

Crews shut down water to stop flooding, and diggers are on-site to prepare for repairs.

TSB Arena and Shed 5 on Queens Wharf were both cut off from water, as well as two nearby office buildings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF A burst mains pipe on the corner of Hunter St and Jervois Quay flooded the surrounding area with brown sludge.

The fault was repaired by late afternoon.

The cast iron drinking water pipe was originally laid in 1900, and refurbished in 1970 by spraying concrete around the inside of the pipe. It was not scheduled to be repaired or replaced until after 2030.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Crews were spraying down footpaths to remove the foul-smelling silt on Friday morning.

It's the latest in a number of pipe collapses and bursts which have affected Wellington over summer.

Most notably, a wastewater pipe underneath Willis St collapsed, causing more than two olympic-sized pools of wastewater to spill into Wellington Harbour.

Repairs are still ongoing, blocking off the major centre-city road.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The burst mains pipe was expected to be fixed by 5pm on Friday.

Another failure at Mt Albert caused a major sewage pipe to break, forcing trucks to cart sewage sludge 24 hours a day from the Moa Point treatment centre to the Southern Landfill.

Wellington's drinking water network is considered to be safer an more up-to-date than either the wastewater and stormwater systems, after received a massive funding boost after the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.

Despite upgrades, an estimated 20 per cent of drinking water in Wellington is lost due to leaks in the network.