A tragic end to a trip of a lifetime in Lake Tekapo

The families of the two exchange students who died in a kayaking accident at Lake Tekapo speak to media after the sentencing of Ricky Hartnett. First published December 5, 2016

It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime. Eleven international students arriving in Christchurch were set to tour the South Island. Within 48 hours two would be dead. Stuff can now reveal the full details of the case, with the coroner releasing her findings five years after that tragic day. Sam Sherwood reports.

With each pause as they raced towards the island, Daniel Hollnsteiner and his fellow tandem kayaker realised just how far away they were.

Despite both being inexperienced kayakers – it was only Hollnsteiner's second attempt – they were leading the group of 11 students as they tried to get to Motuariki Island first.

Tekapo is far from New Zealand's deepest lake, but it has some dangerous qualities. It is fed from the glaciers of the Southern Alps and every September the water temperature drops to 6 degrees Celsius.

The pair were about three quarters of the way into the trip when they stopped to talk to another student who was battling with an abrupt change in the conditions.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The surviving nine students said Motuariki Island didn't appear too far away.

Soon all three would be in the water holding on to a capsized kayak in the middle of the lake. Forty-five minutes later Hollnsteiner, wearing only board shorts and a T-shirt under his lifejacket, would be unresponsive.

At the back of the group, far behind the others, James Murphy had only just decided to head back to shore when he encountered the same fate as he and another student tried to swim to the western shore of the lake. Neither Murphy nor Hollnsteiner would survive the trip.

'A PERFECT DAY'

Ricky Hartnett's day started just like any other.

Prior to leaving home on the morning of September 25, 2015 the Lake Tekapo kayak tour operator checked the weather report, which suggested "a perfect day, all day".

About 10.30am when Hartnett, who had little or no kayaking or seafaring experience, opened for business the cloud had broken away and "conditions were just great".

For the previous three years Harnett had been running his kayaking business, Aquanorts, on a self-employed sole trader basis out of Lake Tekapo.

Tetsuro Mitomo/Fairfax NZ Aquanorts owner-operator Ricky Hartnett leaves Timaru District Court after sentencing.

The business started in 2011 in Timaru, but with work slow he moved to the tourist hotspot.

About 1.40pm Hartnett was greeted by a group of 11 students, all on exchanges at Monash University in Melbourne.

The group, who had spent the night at a local camping ground, wanted to go kayaking for 1-2 hours.

Hartnett said in his affidavit he asked the students whether they had been kayaking before. He said they all appeared to say yes, but acknowledged he took this as a group response and did not ask each student individually.

In truth, other than one student who was "very experienced", the students had little to no kayaking experience.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Lake Tekapo is fed from the glaciers of the Southern Alps.

No demonstration was provided to the group on the use of kayaks or any wet-exit or self-rescue training. No information was given as to weather patterns on the lake or what to do if they capsized.

Hartnett said he told the group to stay visible to the beach area so he could see them at all times. Motuariki Island, where the group headed, was not part of Aquanorts' operating area.

About 1.50pm the students set out on the lake in five single and three tandem kayaks. By all accounts the weather at the time was fine, warm and calm.

FATEFUL DECISION

On the lake the group made a decision to paddle to Motuariki Island, later saying the island did not appear to be that far away.

About 2.20pm Hartnett became involved with dealing with other customers on the beach. It was not until 40 minutes later he realised the group were not in his sights and conditions on the lake had deteriorated.

As the group paddled towards the island the weather abruptly changed and strong gusty winds getting up to around 20 knots (almost 40kmh) developed, creating choppy waves on the lake surface.

"All in about 10 minutes it went from being very calm to being quite rough," student W would later tell police.

A local helicopter pilot flew over the group of kayakers, dispersed in the middle of the lake 600-1200m south of Motuariki Island. Concerned about the conditions he told his passenger he hoped the kayakers would turn back.

Facebook Monash University student James Murphy who died at Lake Tekapo.

At 3.15pm, Hartnett launched his powered safety boat onto the lake to search for the group, only to find conditions had further deteriorated. He got about halfway across the Aquanorts operating area and decided the conditions were too dangerous for him and returned to shore.

Meanwhile, on the lake Hollnsteiner and student L were trying to get to the island first in their tandem kayak.

The trouble was every time they stopped they realised how far away it was. At one point they stopped to have a word with student A, who was soaked and cold.

"He was struggling to go further. We agreed that he would go ahead and we would follow. By this stage the wind had picked up a lot. The waves were building. We were getting colder and colder," student L recalls.

supplied 21-year-old Daniel Hollnsteiner died in a kayaking accident on Lake Tekapo more than four years ago.

Student A, who was in a single kayak, was hit by a wave and tipped over into the water. Hollnsteiner and student L tried to help but the waves were too strong. They couldn't get close enough. Soon, a giant wave hit their kayak and they were thrown into the water too.

"The kayak was upside-down. We went towards student A and all three of us held onto it," student L recalled.

Student M, who about five minutes earlier was considering turning back to the mainland, went to help his friends. He thought Hollnsteiner seemed confident when he went into the water that he could make it to shore.

Student A was losing energy while student L was trying to get back into the kayak. Neither seemed too keen to swim to shore, student M said.

"We were panicking. Student L and I moved the kayak to student L and Dan who were clinging onto their overturned kayak. Someone told me one of the people on the island had a mobile. The island was close at this stage. The three stayed clinging to the double kayak and I told them I'd go get the phone."

It would later be revealed that in fact none of the students had a cellphone on them.

Supplied A kayak used by one of the 11 tourists sits on the shores of Lake Tekapo.

After about 45 minutes in the water, Hollnsteiner appeared to become unresponsive. The group was then hit by a wave, causing Hollnsteiner to lose contact with the kayak, with students A and L unable to retrieve him. They then decided to make their way to shore using the kayak for flotation and kicking.

Meanwhile, student S and Murphy were at the back of the group in single kayaks. Student S said that as the waves got bigger she decided she was not confident enough to paddle to the island so she turned and started heading back to the mainland along with Murphy. A big wave then hit her kayak and flipped her over into the "freezing" cold water.

Knowing Murphy was behind she yelled his name. About 10 minutes later he arrived and tried to help her onto his kayak.

"We were trying to be careful because we did not want to flip his kayak. We tried for a few minutes but we were moving around too much. Next thing he was also in the water. His kayak was also upside-down.

"We knew the others would not see us as they were too far ahead. We were in the middle of the lake and the shore was not nearby. We decided the only option was to swim to the shore or we would die out there."

As they attempted to swim to the western side of the lake, student S noticed Murphy was not speaking as much. By the time she arrived at the lake shore she noticed Murphy's body lying unresponsive in the water. She swam out to him and dragged him to shore, attempting CPR but he failed to respond. Severely hypothermic, she had to fight the urge to lie down next to him and close her eyes.

Mytchall Bransgrove Two kayakers have died after a wave swamped them while they were on Lake Tekapo. First published September 2015.

CONCERN MOUNTS

Meanwhile, some time between 3.30pm and 3.45pm Hartnett returned to shore. He called his partner and ran to the campground, asking if the owner's boat was available as he had some kayakers overdue.

The owner said the battery was out of the boat and it would take at least an hour to get it going. He suggested ringing local coastguard volunteer Steven Binns and provided his number.

By about 4pm six of the students had made it to Motuariki Island and were attempting to keep warm. On shore Hartnett and his partner were reported to have made calls to various local people and businesses in an effort to get a visual on the students' whereabouts.

About 4.25pm Binns, who was now in his boat searching for the group, called Hartnett and told him to contact emergency services. Hartnett's partner dialled 111 six minutes later.

Within half an hour a helicopter crew located student S and Murphy on the western side of the lake. The crew then flew to the island where six of the students were trying to keep warm around a fire.

The group told the pilot three of the group were missing. The helicopter left the island and turned to the western shore of the lake where students A and L were found, with Hollnsteiner lying unresponsive a short distance away. Both he and Murphy were confirmed dead.

Students S, A and L were hospitalised and treated for severe hypothermia.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF An aerial view showing the Lake Tekapo eastern shore and Motuariki Island.

'I HAVE TO GO MUM'

Ria Hollnsteiner, a devout catholic, was in Central Park, New York, waiting to get a glimpse of the Pope when she received a text from her husband asking when she would be home. By now, he had already received the news, but didn't want her to have to drive home knowing what had happened.

She had last spoken to her son a couple of days before he flew to New Zealand on FaceTime.

When she arrived home she noticed her eldest son, Philip, standing at the front door waiting for her to enter.

"As soon as I walked in my husband's exact words were 'be strong, but Daniel passed away', and that's when I started dropping to the floor. Philip held me up and was hugging me. I was crying and screaming."

It was about an hour later that she realised her son had died in New Zealand. Initially she had only vague details about his death.

THREE FAILINGS

Fourteen months later the families of both men sat alongside each other in the Timaru District Court for Hartnett's sentencing.

Judge David Saunders said there were three main "failings" of Hartnett's that had contributed to the incident. The first was not advising the kayakers to stay visible and close to the shore.

The second was not asking them individually about their level of experience, and the third was not contacting emergency services quickly enough.

Hartnett was ordered to do 200 hours community work and pay $324,500 in reparations for one charge of failing to take all practicable steps to ensure that no action or inaction by him while at work harmed any other person, and one charge of operating a ship without holding the appropriate current maritime document.

John Bisset/STUFF Motuariki Island is about 8 kilometres from the Lake Tekapo township.

One of Coroner Brigitte Windley's main questions for her report was whether Aquanorts complied with safe operating practices and obligations.

Although Hartnett hired out the kayaks from the shore and did not undertake work on board them, the rescue craft he operated was considered a place of work and therefore Maritime NZ was the relevant regulator under the then in force Health and Safety in Employment Act.

Maritime NZ examined the kayaks following the incident and found some to have broken rudders and missing components. Hartnett said he purchased the closed-deck kayaks from the local campground owner in 2012. Although the purchase included some sprayskirts, they were assessed by Hartnett to be in poor condition and consequently he did not supply them to customers.

He confirmed all the kayak hatches had hard covers but not neoprene covers designed to prevent water entering through the hatches, claiming he was unaware of these types of accessories.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Tekapo Helicopters' lead pilot Clint Miles and ground crew member Simon Turner speak about rescuing kayakers from Lake Tekapo.

In an interview with police Harnett said he inspected the kayaks on the day of the incident and "everything looked normal".

Brian Lodge, who gave evidence to police as a highly-skilled sea and whitewater paddler, said a sprayskirts prevented water entering the cockpit.

"It does not take much water into the cockpit of a kayak - even a double - before it is unstable, and, once you add in rough water, it is an accident waiting to happen."

It was "extremely difficult" for any person to self-rescue, he added, requiring a lot of practice to get it right.

Maritime New Zealand safety guidelines state a safety briefing should be given at the start of the trip by a guide or instructor who holds a recognised paddle craft qualification or verified equivalent in-house competencies.

Hartnett had little or no kayaking or seafaring experience and no qualifications or licence for the vessels he operated.

Witness statements from the nine surviving students all disputed that Hartnett asked about their kayaking experience, and that he provided any form of safety briefing.

When the students' evidence was put to him in his police interview, Hartnett suggested that what he told the group had not registered with them because they were young adults, having fun and joking with each other, "as you do" when out and about with friends.

DEATHS COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED

Maritime NZ said Aquanorts was required to be entered into the Maritime Operator Safety System (MOSS) under maritime rules because a powered vessel was an integral part of Aquanorts' operation.

Coroner Windley said it was unclear why Hartnett failed to appreciate his legal obligations in terms of MOSS.

"Had Aquanorts entered the MOSS as it was required to do, the combination of risks that eventuated on this occasion would almost certainly have been identified, and whether by elimination or mitigation, would have meant Daniel's and James' tragic deaths could potentially have been avoided."

She said individuals also bore a level of personal responsibility for ensuring their own safety and included steps such as: sticking to your limits, knowing the safety plan and checking the conditions.

Aquanorts ceased to operate following the incident and most of the assets, including the kayaks, were sold.

'WAS HE THINKING OF US?'

More than four years on, Ria Hollnsteiner says she's accepted her son isn't coming home but still has her bad days where she agonises over her son's final moments as he held onto the kayak.

"What he was thinking? Was he thinking of us? Was he praying? I don't know how to get past that feeling."

She visits her son and goes to church on a daily basis to give her strength and help with the healing process.

Following Daniel's death the family used donated money to set up a scholarship in his name, focusing more on students that were kind over high grades.

The Hollnsteiner family met with Hartnett as part of the restorative justice programme. Ria Hollnsteiner believes he's a good person who made some bad decisions.

She didn't tell him to his face, but she's already forgiven him.

"I can't move forward if I don't. I'm just hoping he lives his life in a good way and makes the right decisions."

While in New Zealand for sentencing the Hollnsteiner family visited Lake Tekapo. Walking along the shore near where her son departed with 10 of his friends was a surreal experience.

"To see that last beautiful place that Daniel saw on earth gave me some sort of peace and comfort."

While at the lakefront the family placed some roses in the lake along with the last photo of the family together and a note from Hollnsteiner to her son.

The note read:

"My dearest Daniel, I have loved you since the moment I found out I was having you. I think of you every minute of the day. Please watch over us, especially Philip and William [Daniel's brothers]. You live in my heart and I will see you again. Mom."