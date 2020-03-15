Man arrested at Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington

A man has been arrested outside Wellington's Kilbirnie Mosque.

A police spokeswoman said the man was arrested after making inappropriate comments on the anniversary of the March 15 terror attacks at two Christchurch mosques.

"Police present at Kilbirnie Mosque observed a passer-by making comments that were considered to be inappropriate in the context of the day and which upset others present, including a number of children," the spokeswoman said.

"Those officers requested this person and his associates move on, at which point the man became aggressive.

"Police arrested the 30-year-old man and he is currently being spoken with."

An open day planned at the mosque to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the terror attacks had earlier been cancelled due to a suspected coronavirus case in Wellington.

The man received a pre-charge warning.