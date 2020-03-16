10 drunk drivers caught in one 'disappointing' night in Nelson

Police set up checkpoints at a number of locations around the city last Friday, testing 3000 drivers.

Ten people were caught drink driving in one evening after a police traffic operation in Nelson.

From 3pm to 9pm on Friday, Tasman Road Police staff breath tested about 3000 drivers at several different locations around Nelson.

Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Grant Andrews said four people were found to have exceeded the 400mg breath alcohol limit, and will be appearing in the Nelson District Court.

A further six were fined $200 after returning breath test results between 250 and 400mg.

READ MORE:

* Nelson drivers not getting the message on distracted driving

* Sun shone on Marchfest at Founder's Park

* Drink driving mars well-behaved start to New Year in Nelson

Andrews said while the results were disappointing, he wanted to thank the 3000 people tested who had driven responsibly for their patience.

He drunk drivers were being picked up as early as 3.30pm on Friday.

"That's not unusual, some days we're picking up people with exceptionally high readings first thing in the morning.

"There's no excuse for it, unfortunately what it indicates to me is that some people are prepared to take a risk, and that risk could cost them or someone else their lives."

Andrews said if people were planning on drinking, they needed to think about how they would get home before going out.

He said there were plenty of alternatives, especially during the day, for people to find an alternative form of transport.

"At Christmas we had a person who had come from a work function where they had courtesy vans and taxis, and they chose to drive. That's just crazy."

Andrews said two more drunk drivers were picked up at a checkpoint near Marchfest on the weekend, both with readings over 400mg.

He said police were trying to maintain high visibility around drink driving.

"We want people to think the police are here, so they think 'gosh they're breath testing people, how are we going to get home?

"And we want people to make those choices before they actually get there – they should be thinking about those things before they attend."