Two people found dead at house in Kelston, West Auckland

Police tape could be seen across one house on Manatu Ln.

Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people at a house in West Auckland.

Officers were called to Manatu Lane in Kelston by paramedics about 9.30am on Monday, where two people were found dead, Inspector John Sutton from Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said.

The deaths were being treated as unexplained at the "very early stage" of police inquiries, Sutton said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There were at least seven police cars parked on the small street in Kelston on Monday morning.

A resident at the scene said she had been told a mother and child had died.

The Kelman Rd resident said she saw cops rush down Manatu Ln minutes before an ambulance and rapid response vehicle arrived.

Kāinga Ora, previously known as Housing New Zealand, confirmed it owned the property. It directed all further queries to police.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff People embrace in the street near the house where two people were found dead.

Ambulance officers went down the driveway carrying "red tape", and a white vehicle was stopped from leaving the private lane.

The resident said she had been waiting for something bad to happen in the street due to drug use and speeding vehicles.

She said she had seen police pull a man out of a white car, handcuff him and take him to a detective's car.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A number of police officers are at the scene in Kelston.

Another man was spoken to for about an hour in a car before being let go, she said.

The resident said the St John Ambulance vehicles left with no sirens on and the ambulance officers looked sad.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances were sent to the incident.

On Monday afternoon, the resident said police remained at the scene but it had gone "very quiet".

"One of the neighbours told me that an ambulance went there on Friday as well."

Sutton said post mortem examinations would be carried out on the two people, as well as a scene examination at the property.

Police were unable to comment around the specifics of the incident, Sutton said.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, with at least seven cop cars – marked and unmarked – parked on the street.