Robbers demand money and cell phones from Hamilton bar

The two men barged into Flagstaff Sports Bar & Cafe on River Road on Sunday evening. The bar is in the shopping centre pictured.

Armed robbers burst into a north Hamilton bar, demanding money and cell phones from staff members.

The two men, understood to be armed with a gun, entered Flagstaff Sports Bar & Cafe around 7.20pm on Sunday, police said.

Police were told the pair left in a blue Ford Falcon, Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said.

No-one was hurt but the offenders made off "with an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones".

One of the men was described as tall and skinny and the other was of a heavier build, Ruddell said.

Hamilton CIB is investigating the robbery and would be reviewing CCTV and talking to witnesses, he said.

Anybody with information can ring police on 105, the Hamilton station on 07 858 6200, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.