Driver critically injured after truck and ute collide in Karioitahi, Auckland
One driver has been critically injured after a truck and ute collided in Auckland.
Police said emergency services are responding to the serious crash at the intersection of Awhitu Rd and Marae o Rehia Rd in Karioitahi, south of the city.
It happened around 7.25pm on Monday.
"One of the drivers is trapped in a vehicle and is in a critical condition," a spokeswoman said.
"A helicopter is also now at the scene and diversions are being put in place."
Stuff