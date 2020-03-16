Driver critically injured after truck and ute collide in Karioitahi, Auckland

The serious crash occurred at the intersection of Awhitu Rd and Marae o Rehia Rd in Karioitahi (file image).

One driver has been critically injured after a truck and ute collided in Auckland.

Police said emergency services are responding to the serious crash at the intersection of Awhitu Rd and Marae o Rehia Rd in Karioitahi, south of the city.

It happened around 7.25pm on Monday.

"One of the drivers is trapped in a vehicle and is in a critical condition," a spokeswoman said.

"A helicopter is also now at the scene and diversions are being put in place."

