Deaths of mother and baby in Kelston, West Auckland, 'not suspicious'

Police were called to Manatu Lane, Kelston, Auckland, by paramedics on Monday morning.

The deaths of a mother and her three-day-old baby at a house in West Auckland are not suspicious, police say.

Emerald Waiari Tai, 27, and her three-day-old baby Tanatui Samuels were found dead at a house on Manatu Lane, in Kelston, on Monday morning.

"This event is an absolute tragedy and police send their sympathies to the family at this difficult time," a police spokesman said.

"Our inquiries to date indicate there are no suspicious circumstances in this matter."

On Monday, a Kelman Rd resident said she saw cops rush down Manatu Ln minutes before an ambulance and rapid response vehicle arrived.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police tape could be seen across one house on Manatu Ln, Kelston.

Kāinga Ora, previously known as Housing New Zealand, confirmed it owned the property.

Ambulance officers went down the driveway carrying "red tape", and a white vehicle was stopped from leaving the private lane.

The resident said the St John Ambulance vehicles left with no sirens on and the ambulance officers looked sad.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances were sent to the incident.

On Monday afternoon, the resident said police remained at the scene but it had gone "very quiet".

"One of the neighbours told me that an ambulance went there on Friday as well."

Post mortem examinations have been completed and the deaths will be referred to the Coroner.