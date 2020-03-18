Whakaari/White Island tour guide Kelsey Waghorn released from hospital

She is now recovering at home after spending 65 days in hospital.

A tour guide who was on Whakaari/White Island when the volcano erupted is now recovering at home.

Kelsey Waghorn sustained full thickness burns to 45 per cent of her body after the December 9 eruption.

She is sharing her recovery on online and said on Tuesday night she is now recovering at home after spending 65 days in hospital.

Waghorn also shared an article discussing people who had failed to self-isolate and said as someone who had to self-isolate due to being immuno-compromised, it "scares the s... out of me".

"Please don't be selfish guys.

"Think of others."

After the eruption Waghorn spent 49 days in Hutt Hospital with 10 of those in ICU and five of them in an induced coma.

On the afternoon of Monday December 9, Whakaari/White Island erupted while people were visiting the live volcano.

"During those 10 days, no-one could tell my family whether I was going to make it or not. Thankfully, my little beaten up vessel pulled through, and I made it up to the burns/plastics ward where I spent another 39 days."

She was then transferred to Waikato and spent 16 days as an inpatient at Waikato Hospital.

This time would have been a lot shorter but she fell over on her very first weekend leave, which landed her back in Whakatāne A&E.

"Not exactly the way I'd planned on going back to see and thank the team there.

"Needless to say, my doctor back in Waikato was more than apprehensive about letting me have the following weekend at home. But, we convinced her I'd learnt my lesson, and I was granted the next two weekends home."

All up she spent 65 days in hospital with 14 trips to the operating theatre totalling around 70hrs, including recovery.

She was discharged from hospital on February 13, with the idea being she would not have any unplanned visits from medics until her two week check up back in Waikato.

"True to form, my body had other ideas.

"Before my first dressing change at home on the Monday following my release, I passed out in the shower. Twice.

"In doing so, I skinned my shin and traumatised my family for life (again).

"Cue the ambulance, IV line and a whole lot of blood pressure checks."

She said other than a collapsed jugular vein and some oozy fingers, she had not had any other surprises.

"Words can't describe how good it is to be home.

"My own bed ... the fresh air, the view from the lounge, and of course, our two dogs.

"My days are still full of physio, hand therapy, OTs and district nurse visits, but I am home."

After thanking everyone for their continued support, love, advice and donations she asked people to be careful and wash their hands.