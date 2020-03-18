Abortion legalised in New Zealand with Parliament passing new law in 68-51 vote

New Zealand has legalised abortion, removing the practice from the Crimes Act and liberalising access to abortion services.

The final vote on the bill passed 68 to 51, it will now head to the Governor-General for the royal assent before becoming law.

The new law liberalises abortion rules, treating the practice as a health matter rather than a criminal one.

People will now be able to access abortions from a health practitioner in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

After 20 weeks, people will still be able to accesss abortions, but only after proving to two health practitioners that an abortion is "clinically appropriate," with the regard to their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

This liberalises the current law.

While abortion currently sits in the Crimes Act, abortions are still carried out by exploiting a loophole.

But critics had argued this didn't reflect best medical practice, delaying the procedure unnecessarily by forcing people to get the approval of two medical practitioners before being allowed an abortion.

This point was made by Green MP Jan Logie who argued the biggest change the current law would bring about would be to enable the abortions that would happen anyway, happen in line with best practice.

"Abortions that happen anyway wil happen earlier," Logie said.

While the law brings abortion laws closer to best clinical practice, it still falls short of the model the Law Commission said was preferred by most health practitioners and professional bodies.

Health practitioners and professional bodies were "almost unanimous" in their support of a law that would have removed any statutory test before getting an abortion.

Politicians nevertheless opted for a compromise option, without a statutory test before 20 weeks.

The bill was in the name of Justice Minister Andrew Little, who said it "confirms the right of a woman to continue with her pregnancy or not".

Although the bill was a Government bill, it was treated as a conscience vote meaning MPs didn't vote along party lines.

It has faced a small but well organised opposition in its journey through Parliament, passing its first reading 94 votes to 23 and its second reading 81 votes to 39.

The bill's final reading was marked by several emotional speeches.

Labour's Kieran McAnulty told the House that he had been adopted.

"If I were conceived today, I would probably be aborted," McAnulty said.

But he said that he would be supporting the bill, despite his personal story and Catholic faith.

"Who am I to push my personal views and my circumstances onto a woman?" he said.

National MP Agnes Loheni spoke against the bill, saying that supporters a "radical liberalisation" of the existing abortion regime.

One matter that continued to cause contention was the issue of safe areas around abortion clinics. Safe areas would have made it illegal to protest around certain clinics, but were removed from the bill during the committee of the whole house stage.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson attempted to revisit this part of the bill by sending it back to the committee stage for another vote, but the attempt failed.

Earlier on Wednesday NZ First MP Darroch Ball had tried to put the law to a referendum, but this also failed.

The last speech went to National's Amy Adams, who will retire from Parliament at the next election

In what is likely to be one of the last major speeches in her political career, Adams said her conscience would be "absolutely clear" that she had done [her] bit to stand up for the women of New Zealand".

She said the current bill did not work and was outdated — when it was passed "there were only four women members, but there were more men called William in this house than there were women MPs".

"I am very proud that in my last few months in this house that I can put that right for a number of women today," she said.