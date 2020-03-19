Invercargill City Council to file defence to Mayor Tim Shadbolt's legal action

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt and Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley and an council meeting. [File photo].

The Invercargill City Council has again declined to fork out for Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt's legal costs and the matter is now expected to head to court.

In 2018, Shadbolt successfully defended a defamation claim by then councillor Karen Arnold, and Arnold was ordered to pay the mayor's costs of defending the claim.

Arnold was subsequently adjudicated bankrupt.

Under section 43 of the Local Government Act 2002, councillors are able to claim indemnity for actions taken on behalf of council in certain circumstances.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt to sue his own council

* Shadbolt initially told he was 'entitled to indemnity' for defamation costs

* ICC refuses to pay Shadbolt's court costs

At an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday council considered the latest request and confirmed its original decision, which was to refuse to pay for the costs.

Council resolved to file a defence to the proceedings lodged by Shadbolt.

"Following the filing of the defence it is expected that the proceedings will follow the normal court processes," Hadley said.

​"As the matter will be considered by the court, no further comment will be made."

Hadley told Stuff this month that Shadbolt was seeking $448,529 from the council to cover the costs associated with the defamation trial, as well as costs incurred in bringing these proceedings to court.

In 2018, Shadbolt approached the council requesting the council cover the court costs, but the council declined.

On March 6, Shadbolt's lawyers served a statement of claim on council around the payment of the costs incurred.