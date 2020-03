An ambulance was still on scene at 4.30 pm

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Centennial Drive, Rotokawa

The crash was reported at 2:58 this afternoon, near the East Taupō Arterial Route.

St John's spokesperson Ngaire Jones said one person is in a critical condition following the crash.

Ambulance was still on the scene attending at 4.30 pm.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.