Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei 'unlike any other in the world'

Kathleen Drumm discusses the progress of the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei and what people will experience when it is finished. Video filmed March 13, before the coronavirus lockdown.

An example of the world's rarest tree will be just one of the internationally unique features of the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangarei.

The building, designed by the late Austrian artist Friedrich Hundertwasser 27 years ago, is taking shape on Whangārei's waterfront.

Although work has stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown, the main structure is a month from completion and the project is set to open around mid-2021.

The $30 million building will include $20 million worth of Hundertwasser's art, the country's first contemporary Māori art gallery, plus an auditorium, shop and restaurant, art centre chief executive Kathleen Drumm said.

"People will experience a building unlike any other in the world. It will be iconic, it will be completely unique."

Richard Smart The Hundertwasser Art Centre, now being built in Whangārei, will include a unique rooftop garden.

A key feature will be the forested rooftop, the largest rooftop garden in the Southern Hemisphere.

It will have 200 plants, including many trees unique to Northland, plus the rarest tree in the world, Pennantia baylisiana.

Also known as the Three Kings kaikomako, there is just one tree growing in the wild on Three Kings Islands.

Denise Piper/Stuff Hundertwasser Art Centre chief executive Kathleen Drumm is confident outstanding funds can be raised.

All of the plants for the rooftop have been grown and donated by Tawapou Coastal Natives nursery in Tutukaka, which grew the Three Kings kaikomako from a cutting off the wild plant.

Drumm said the Hundertwasser Art Centre will be as unique as the Sydney Opera House, and set to grow Whangārei in the same way the Guggenheim Museum revitalised Spain's Bilbao or the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) improved Tasmania.

"For us, it's not just the building, it's transforming people's lives through art and nature."

Supplied Guy Bowden, from Tawapou Coastal Natives nursery in Tutukaka, with the cutting of the rarest tree in the world, Pennantia baylisiana.

COMMUNITY DRIVES PROJECT DESPITE MOUNTING COST

Like many unique building projects, the Hundertwasser Art Centre has had skyrocketing costs since the renowned artist first designed it in 1993 as a "fix" for the disused Northland Harbour Board building.

Costs were estimated to be $9.5 million in early 2009, when Whangārei District Council first got permission to proceed from the Hundertwasser Foundation in Vienna.

Sunday Star Friedrich Hundertwasser was a renonwn artist, architect and environmentalist, who lived in Northland for 30 years. Photo August 1986.

But a feasibility study later in 2009 found the costs would be about $14m.

Council political changes stalled the project until a referendum in 2015, where it was strongly backed by the community.

Community fundraisers Prosper Northland Trust were asked to raise $16.25m by June 2017, with the build cost expected to be $20.97m. The group exceeded the fundraising goal by $2.35m.

Denise Piper/Stuff The Hundertwasser Art Centre fencing pictures the importance of art. In the mid-ground is the folly, He Kakano, with the art centre being built in the background.

But the costs escalated again to $26m when it was discovered the former harbour board building could not be used for the project and had to be dismantled. The first foundation piles were driven in September 2018.

Drumm said the final over-run – pushing the cost up to $30m – came when all the variables were known, including extra costs to safely dispose of asbestos in the old harbour board building, increased steel density in the walls and deeper piles.

"We now have security about what the challenges are and we are well underway with that process."

Wikipedia The Hundertwasser Art Centre is being compared to the eye-catching Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

She was determined the extra costs would not delay the project, with a quarter of the extra money already secured thanks to the community.

"The project wouldn't be here if not for the people of Whangārei driving it forward over two decades," Drumm said.

"It was amazing for me when, as a brand new CEO, I had all these millions of dollars to find; but these people who had been involved with the project for a long period of time said 'don't worry, we're going to get there'."

Denise Piper/Stuff Project manager Bronson Brown, from Trigg Construction, says the Hundertwasser Art Centre is one of the most technical builds underway in New Zealand.

MOST COMPLEX BUILD IN COUNTRY

The building is one of the most technical builds underway in the country, project manager Bronson Brown said.

The project is overseen by the Hundertwasser Foundation and Hundertwasser's architect Heinz Springmann to ensure its authenticity.

Denise Piper/Stuff When the project is complete and scaffolding removed, the Hundertwasser Art Centre will offer great views of Whangārei's Hatea River.

More than 40 people have built the main structure and numbers will grow to 50 once tiling and paving starts.

One of the more complicated parts of the build is a Middle Eastern-style, onion-shaped viewing platform, covered in 24-carat gold leaf.

Brown said the structure is being built downstream by Whangārei's superyacht builders and will be barged upstream when complete.