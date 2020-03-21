Spell of unsettled weather follows equinox, heavy rain for some

Some rain has fallen in Northland in recent weeks, but the region and many other parts of the country need much more.

The passing of the autumn equinox - meaning more darkness than light for the next six months - is being accompanied by a spell of unsettled weather across the country, along with some heavy rain in some places.

MetService expects the heaviest rain in Buller and Westland through to late morning or early afternoon Sunday. There's also a possibility of heavy rain through to late Saturday in the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, overnight Saturday for western parts of Nelson, and for a time on Sunday for Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range.

Elsewhere, many areas are expected to have a chance of showers or some rain at some point between Saturday evening and Tuesday.

Auckland has a chance of showers from Sunday through to Tuesday, with MetService predicting a period of morning rain on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Northland drought: Water restrictions could continue through winter in big dry

* North Island drought classified as 'large-scale' event, the worst since 2013

* Southland farmers could face long road back from flooding

TOM LEE/STUFF Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor visits demonstration dairy farm, Owl Farm, at St Peter's, Cambridge, to talk about the Government's drought-relief package.

Showers are possible in Wellington through to Tuesday, with morning rain on Sunday. In Christchurch some light rain is expected on Saturday evening, then on Monday evening showers and strong southwesterlies are expected to develop.

Nelson is forecast to have some steady rain overnight Saturday, while New Plymouth could get some decent falls during Sunday morning or early afternoon.

Any rain will be welcome across the North Island and north and many eastern parts of the South Island where soils remain considerably drier than normal for the time of year.

Northland was particularly hard hit this summer by drought but has had a little relief in recent weeks. MetService data shows Whangarei has had 50mm since March 5, Kaikohe has had a similar amount since March 2, while Kerikeri has had more than 60mm in that time.

The autumn equinox was at 4.49pm on Friday. That's the moment in the Earth's orbit when its axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun.

In many places the equinox is conventionally considered to be the start of autumn or spring, although in New Zealand it's more usual to consider March 1 to be the start of autumn.

While the hours of day and night are thought to be the same at the equinox, that's not quite the case.

Space.com said that while the Sun was above the horizon for half the day and below for half, the effect of the Earth's atmosphere had to be taken into account. That bent sunlight around the Earth's curvature when the Sun was close to the horizon, so the disk of the Sun appeared slightly higher above the horizon than it really was.

Tuesday is the first day of 2020 in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with less than 12 hours between sunrise and sunset.