State Highway 3 closed after serious crash

Multiple people are injured after a crash near Piopio.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3 between Te Kūiti and New Plymouth about 6.40am on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said a number of people received a range of injuries and a helicopter has been dispatched.

The road was closed south of Piopio with a detour in place that would add 30 to 40 minutes to your journey, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

It is expected to be closed until midday.