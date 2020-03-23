Man seriously injured after tree falls on car in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere just after 8.30am on Monday after a tree fell on parked cars. (File photo).

A man has been seriously injured after a tree fell on his car at a hospital car park in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere just after 8.30am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said early reports suggested the man was in his car when the tree fell on it.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a man was seriously injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital. (File photo).

A fire crew from Spreydon and a rescue team from Christchurch central were initially sent but the rescue team was later stood down, she said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the man was seriously injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

A person at the scene said the tree, which was about 500 millimetres in diameter, landed on several cars in the car park.

In 2014, a tree at the hospital fell after it was split in half by lightning during a thunderstorm.

More to come.