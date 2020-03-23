Severe thunderstorm warning for Waikato, King Country and Taranaki

A storm front is rolling in from the west and could hit Hamilton, pictured (file photo).

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki.

A low with its associated storm front is expected to move over central New Zealand from late afternoon, bringing a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms, a MetService warning issued at 9am on Monday said.

These thunderstorms may be accompanied by localised downpours of 25-40mmh, including possible wind gusts around 100kmh and hail of 10-20 mm in diameter.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions could also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

The watch is in force until 11pm.﻿