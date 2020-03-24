Board game company raises $1.3m for latest West Kingdom release

Board game designers Sam Macdonald and Shem Phillips have raised $500,000 to develop their vision.

A Kiwi board game company's growing legion of worldwide fans have pledged $1.3 million for its latest tabletop release.

Nearly 8000 people backed Garphill Games' Viscounts of the West Kingdom by the close of its Kickstarter campaign last week.

A collaboration between freelance board game designer Sam Macdonald, of Lower Hutt and Kāpiti based Garphill founder Shem​ Phillips, the game is the final instalment of the company's West Kingdom trilogy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Sam Macdonald has become one of only a handful of fulltime board game producers in the country.

Macdonald says having watched the series grow, he was unsurprised but still blown away by the backing it received. Previous instalments were also funded on Kickstarter with the first game, 2018's Architects of the West Kingdom, making $500,000 and Paladins of the West Kingdom raising $900,000 last year.

Phillips said the West Kingdom series had been the company's most successful line of games with the latest instalment set to be published in at least 10 languages.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington board game designers Sam Macdonald, left, and Shem Phillips have crowdfunded $1.3 million to produce their latest game Viscounts of the West Kingdom.(File photo)

Having started Garphill in 2007 as a passion project he said the company had grown and would no longer need to rely on crowdfunding websites to make their products.

"When I started I was basically selling the games at cost [price]. When Kickstarter came to New Zealand, that's when I started reaching out to the international market."

He said the company had now built enough of a reputation to start publishing games without the need for crowdfunding first.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Board game designer Sam Macdonald says he was unsurprised but still blown away by the backing the series received.

Garphill is now one of the countries most successful independent tabletop game publishers.

Macdonad's involvement in the series meant he was able to take up board game designing fulltime in February. He said being one of only a handful of people in the country to make a living out of board game creation was a blessing.

"I'm really stoked with what Shem and I have created.

The pair have worked on three games in the West Kingdom series which has grown in popularity since the first edition came out in 2018. (File photo)

"It's almost quite a selfish process - making games that I'd want to play. But it's really cool knowing that other people want to play these games, too."

Rhys Kaan is the manager of Caffinated Dragon games, a board game cafe in Wellington. He said Garphill was very well known in the tabletop gaming community and it was good to see a local company making a world-class product.

"Their games are known for really rich and engaging gameplay. They also have high quality production - things like pieces made from wood and metal, and with consistent artwork that looks good."