Coronavirus: 42 South Island Covid-19 cases confirmed

Government announces 50 new coronavirus cases, 205 in total, as NZ prepares for lockdown.

The South Island now has 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a jump of 10 within 24 hours, triggering a national state of emergency.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Wednesday there were 50 new cases, with 47 confirmed and three probable.

That brings the total to 205 confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand.

CDHB A poster at Christchurch Hospital reminding people to sneeze into their elbow.

A probable case is where someone has returned a negative laboratory result but the clinician treating the person has diagnosed them as a probable case due to their exposure history and clinical symptoms.

The recent cases include Wanaka, Canterbury, Dunedin, Blenheim and Marlborough.

Bloomfield said 22 people had so far recovered from Covid-19.

Canterbury chief medical officer Dr Sue Nightingale said earlier that more cases were expected in Canterbury.

"Isolated cases linked to overseas travel, or close contact with a confirmed case will be followed up by public health teams to help stop the spread," she said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty A tourist wearing a mask waits for a bus outside Christchurch International Airport on Wednesday.

Bloomfield said laboratories were working to process and report test results as quickly as possible. On Tuesday, 1421 tests were processed around the country, with 9780 tests to date.

Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan has confirmed there are now three positive covid-19 cases in the district.

Previously there were none.

The cases were in Roxburgh, Cromwell and Alexandra and none were thought to be of community transmission, he said.

"We always knew this would occur, although I recognise that having three cases confirmed across our district at the one time will come as a shock to our communities," Cadogan said.

CONFIRMED SOUTH ISLAND CASES: (in order of notification from Ministry of Health)

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Wednesday there were 50 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide.

1. Dunedin: Woman in her 30s, flew from Denmark to Doha to Auckland on March 10 on flight QR920. She then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 10 flight JQ225.

2. Dunedin: Man in his 40s, flew from Singapore to Auckland on March 7, flight NZ283 then Auckland to Dunedin on March 8, flight NZ675. The man's teenage son, from Logan Park High School also tested positive for Covid-19.

3. Dunedin: Teenage boy from Logan Park High School, son of above case, had similar travel patterns.

4. Invercargill: Man in his 40s, travelled from Australia to New Zealand on March 10, was not infectious on his flight.

5. Canterbury: Woman in her 40s, flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 16, flight SQ297.

6. Southern DHB: Woman in her 30s, flew from London to Auckland on March 17, flight NZ1. Then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 17, flight NZ525 before flying to Dunedin the same day on flight NZ5749.

7. Southern DHB: Man in his 60s, flew from Sydney to Christchurch on March 13, flight EK402.

8. Canterbury: Man in his 50s, flew from Los Angeles to Auckland on March 14, flight AA83. Then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 15 flight NZ535.

9. Otago: Man in his 20s, flew Los Angeles to Auckland on March 18, flight NZ554. He then flew from Auckland to Queenstown the same day on NZ615.

10. Nelson: A woman in her 60s, who had contact with a traveller. Further investigations are under way.

11. Nelson: Woman in her 20s, her international flights were outside of infectious period. Flew from Auckland to Nelson on March 16, flight 5065.

12. Dunedin: Man in his 40s, who flew from Los Angeles to Auckland on March 14, on flight NZ1. He then flew to Queenstown on the same day on flight NZ615.

13. Canterbury: Woman in her 50s, flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 16, on flight NZ7. She then flew from Auckland to Christchurch on March 17 on flight NZ523.

14. Dunedin: A woman, in her 20s, who flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 17 on flight NZ07. She then flew to Dunedin on March 19 on flight JQ285.

15. Canterbury: A woman in her 20s who flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 18, on flight SQ297.

16. Tasman: A man in his 20s, international flight details not yet available.

17. Marlborough: A man in his 50s who flew from Sydney to Auckland on March 18 on flight QF143 then Auckland to Blenheim on flight NZ8205.

18. Canterbury: A man in his 20s, travel details not yet available.

19. Nelson: A woman in her 70s, travel details not yet available.

20. Nelson: A man in his 70s, related to case above, travel details not yet available.

21. Nelson: A woman in her 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

22. Waitaki: A man in his 20s, departed Switzerland on March 16, flew via Abu Dhabi to New Zealand - flight EY0052.

23. West Otago: A woman in her 50s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

24. Dunedin: A woman in her 30s, no international travel history, exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

25. Queenstown: Teenage boy, flew Dubai to Auckland on March 18 - flight EK448, Auckland to Queenstown on March 19 - flight EK7563.

26. Christchurch: A woman in her 60s, relative of a confirmed case.

27. Christchurch: A man in his 60s, relative of a confirmed case.

28. Dunedin: A man in his 60s, flew from London to LA on March 14, then LA to Auckland on flight NZ5, flew Auckland to Dunedin on March 16 - flight NZ671.

29. Dunedin: A man in his 30s, flew from Dubai to Auckland, arrived on March 19 - flight EK447, flew from Auckland to Dunedin on March 19 - flight JQ285.

30. Nelson: A woman in her 80s, travel details not yet available.

31. Marlborough: A man in his 30s, travel details not yet available.

32. Marlborough: A man in his 60s, travel details not yet available.

33. Christchurch: A female in her 20s, flew from San Francisco to Auckland, arrived 21 March – flight NZ7, flew from Auckland to Christchurch on 21 March – NZ527

34. Christchurch: A female in her 20s, flew from London via Dubai and Sydney, arrived Christchurch 13 March – flight EK006

35. Canterbury: A man in his 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

36. Christchurch:A man in his 50s, flew from Sydney to Christchurch on 13 March – Flight EK412

37. Dunedin: A female in her 20s, flew from London via Dubai to Auckland on 21 March – Flight EK448, flew from Auckland to Dunedin on 23 March flight - NZ677

38. Queenstown: A female in her 30s, travel details not yet available.

39. Wanaka: A female in her 20s, travel details not yet available.

40. Canterbury: A female in her 50s, travel details not yet available.

41. Dunedin: A female in her 20s, travel details not yet available.

42. Marlborough: A male in his 80s, travel details not yet available.

PROBABLE CASES IN SOUTH ISLAND

1. Dunedin: A woman in her 50s, travel details not yet available.

2. Canterbury: A teenage girl, travel details not yet available.

3. Blenheim: A male in his 20s, travel details not yet available.

