Teenager was victim of fatal dirt bike crash in Papakura, south Auckland

The crash happened on Dominion Rd in Papakura on March 20.

A teenager died after a dirt bike crashed into a pole in south Auckland, police said.

The dirt bike rider, 18-year-old Gianni Tenisoni, died at the scene on Dominion Rd, Papakura, after the crash about 3.45pm on March 20.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or saw the dirt bike prior to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Manvir Sadhra, of the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit, on 021 192 3124 or email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time, a police spokesman said.