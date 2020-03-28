Orana Park painting pictures for apes during lockdown

Orana Wildlife Park cheetahs like to get their heads into a box. (File photo).

The animals might be accustomed to it, but for the staff at Orana Wildlife Park a lockdown is a new experience.

Nathan Hawke, visitor services manager, said the zoo had "acted fast" and closed to the public two days ahead of the official lockdown for Covid-19.

"That gave us time to get our plans in place ahead of the official lockdown," he said.

"We prepared quickly to restrict access to the site to ensure we can maintain the health and safety of staff and the caregivers of our precious animals."

Zookeepers are considered an essential service.

"People can't come through, of course, but we continue our primary care of the precious animals. We have critically endangered species here and it's a privilege to care for them and we need to ensure our team continues to operate," said Hawke.

"Our team are split into Team A and Team B so, should the worst happen, we can quickly isolate them and roll our other team into action. We are increasing our protocol around hygiene and safety and managing our team so they don't get burn out. We run a large park so maintaining social distancing for our staff is key."

To keep the animals stimulated, keepers will provide the animals with "enrichment activities".

"In essence, yes the animals will miss the presence of visitors as people do provide a range of stimuli for our lovely animals," explained Hawke. "They are watching us or interacting with visitors in the case of animals like kea."

Enrichment activities provided for animals during the lockdown are similar those offered at Christmas and include everything from blood ice-blocks for the lions on hot days to painting artwork on the windows for the gorillas at the great ape centre.

One lion is particularly fond of batting a paper mache ball about while kea prefer to get their beaks into a good puzzle. Cheetahs like a cardboard box to get their head around.

"We are working hard to fill the gap. We may add a projector screen for the apes, different smells - olfactory enrichment," he said.

Lions previously "enjoyed" a scent-based activity.

"A cool thing we did was spray cologne on a tyre and put it in their reserve, it's a different scent for them... we can also examine companion type situations, taking our llama for a walk past exhibits for example."

Walking around the expansive park without visitors was a "little odd" and quiet he said.

"It'll take time to adjust to no visitors. Our precious animals need to be looked after but we can only do that by looking after our team," he said.

"Being in Christchurch the animals have been through a lot of things, we have found they are fairly robust - just like all Cantabrians."