Coronavirus: Logan Park High School student and father 'recovering'

Logan Park HIgh School was shut down after a student's father tested positive for coronavirus.

A father and son who tested positive for Coronavirus in Dunedin are "recovering well".

Logan Park High School made national headlines when it became the first New Zealand school to shut due to Covid-19.

The school was closed when a parent contracted Coronavirus after a trip to Germany, with his son, a student at the school, also catching the virus.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Logan Park High School in Dunedin was closed after a student tested for Coronavirus.

The school's co-principal, Kristan Mouat, told Stuff the pair were "at home recovering well".

It is unknown if a third family member, who was placed in isolation, contracted the virus.

The Southern DHB referred any questions about the family to the Ministry of Health, which had yet to respond.

Meanwhile Mouat praised the family for removing their child from the school, "as soon as the parent was tested - they didn't wait for the results".

"So they were very proactive, responsible and considerate of others."

She noted the fear and concern in the community concerning the virus, but noted most people recovered well.

All of the 150 close contacts of the student returned negative results.

Last Wednesday Forsyth Barr Stadium turned into a temporary testing station for 150 people who possibly came into close contact with the student.

Families of the 150 stuents were sent a letter about the test, which noted the request had come from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, chief science advisor Juliet Gerrard, and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"The reason for the Ministry of Health wanting to do this test is to see if community spread of coronavirus is occurring or if we are still in the situation where the virus is only being imported from other countries around the world," the letter said.

Bloomfield said the Dunedin cases showed they were linked to overseas travel, rather than a possible community link.

Meanwhile there has been a cluster at Auckland's Marist College with 11 students and teachers testing positive for coronavirus.﻿