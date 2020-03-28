Coronavirus: Pak 'n Save worker feels 'in the dark' from Foodstuffs over Covid-19 risk

Edwin Udy talks about shopping for groceries before the lockdown.

A frontline worker at Pak 'n Save says there has not been enough direct advice from the company about how workers can protect themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An employee of a Hamilton Pak 'n Save store, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said workers were "in the dark" from Foodstuffs about how to manage the crisis.

She had not received any emails from the company, or had any group meetings with managers and other workers, about hygiene precautions, she said.

"It still seems like they are not prioritising our health at all," she said.

Workers were supplied with gloves and perspex shields had been put up on Wednesday to create a barrier between customers and checkout operators.

They had recently been given an instruction sheet on how to clean their stations and would be going cashless soon.

But the uptake in precautions had been "pretty slack", according to the worker, and only amped up about two days ago.

Hand sanitiser had disappeared days before the lockdown and had reappeared on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, masks had still not been supplied.

"We have been told that masks are coming but we have no idea when they will arrive.

"A lot of us have taken it into our own hands to find masks and bring them to work."

The employee said there had been no suggestions or advice from the company about what they should do when they got home to a household of children or non-essential workers.

"It's a little bit worrying. If I get it I could bring it home. It's not just my own health it's risking the health of my family too."

When she gets home she immediately takes a hot shower and changes her clothes.

"I think they should be offering our older staff more support - they should be saying it's ok if they need time off, we have enough younger staff to cover everything."

There had been no direction about what to do if staff had health concerns, she said.

"We are just hoping for the best, really."

When Stuff visited Hamilton's Pak 'n Save Clarence St branch on Friday morning, customers were being limited to 199 people per store, perspex screens were up at the checkout and some workers were wearing masks.

TOM LEE/STUFF Police monitor Mill street Pak 'n Save in Hamilton after receiving several disorder jobs.

There were instructions on how customers could shop safely and cash was only being handled at one checkout.

Supermarket staff are considered essential workers in the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown around the country, which means they can still go to work outside of their home.

Foodstuff's Head of Corporate Affairs & CSR, Antoinette Laird, said the health and well-being of their teams was "top priority".

If a Foodstuffs employee considers themselves to be in a high-risk category, they have a range of options which they can discuss with their direct manager. This was currently being worked out on an individual basis, she said.

"Masks are not currently mandated by the Ministry [of Health] but the co-ops are working to ensure they are available for staff who choose to wear them."

Laird said management across co-ops were consistently speaking with staff regarding health and well-being, as well as on protection measures for both them and customers.

As of Friday afternoon, there was still no information available on the Covid-19 or Ministry of Health websites as to what essential workers could do to minimise their risk of spreading the virus to members of their household when they get home from work.

The advice was due to be added to the website later on Friday.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the most important thing workers could do when they got home was wash their hands immediately and practice good hygiene.

Advice included coughing and sneezing into elbows, avoiding personal contact such as kissing and sharing cups or plates, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs.

If people are very concerned or they need to self-isolate they could institute stricter measures within the household, the spokesperson said.

This includes minimising face-to-face contact closer than 1 metre over 15 minutes with each other, using their own towels, washing clothes or bed linen, and not sharing food or drinks.

People in this category should also use separate towels for showering and hand use. "It is important to clean shared bathrooms every time you use them," she said.