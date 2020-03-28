Together apart: How virtual connections will get us through the Covid-19 lockdown

Massey associate professor Maureen Mooney watches the ocean from her window in Wellington during the lockdown.

From her window Maureen Mooney can see the ocean.

She watches as birds fly through the sky, unaware their land-based friends are in hibernation.

"The birds are lucky," she says, "they're not in lockdown."

As New Zealand settles into the beginning a four-week isolation stretch, non-essential workers are confined to their homes aside from a walk around their immediate area, or a quick visit to the supermarket.

The nation has united to fight Covid-19.

Families and friends are separated, but connecting with loved ones has never been easier.

Kiwis are about to get creative with their connections, Massey associate professor Mooney says.

An expert in crisis management, Mooney has seen the effects of isolation and the drain it can have on a person in extreme circumstances. While we're in a state of emergency the internet is a gift to lessen the shock of limited contact.

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Peter Vandenberg, 90, is in isolation, but remains in touch with the outside world thanks to technology.

"We all need coping mechanisms to live the best that we can. Because this is new the first thing people will need to do is breathe in and not let in the fear.

"The internet allows us to go outside our house virtually when we can't go out in the world."

Although physical connections are banned, online platforms such as Facebook, What's App, Skype, SnapChat, email and TikTok are being used around the world to connect and stay updated on how friends and family are coping through the global coronavirus pandemic.

It's a stark contrast to the polio epidemic that swept the nation in the 1940s, says Mervyn Dykes, who survived that.

Without internet or ease of contact people were left stranded, confused and scared, but this time around we're together apart.

"We live in interesting times. It makes you kind of realise that we're not all alone. We really are still connected.

"Friendship doesn't need to have any boundaries these days. It's nice to know someone is caring out there."

The 78-year-old is isolating with his wife, but he misses his usual face-to-face contact with family.

"My granddaughters said they'll come over and dance on the lawn. I love hugging them and touching them, but I can't do that."

Peter Vandenberg, a 90-year-old from Palmerston North, has taken to the web like a duck to water, his family say.

Though daily video chats with his sister in Europe and phone calls to his children, he's able to open up his life while staying in doors.

Due to his age, he is confined to his home, but Vandenberg isn't one to bother his daughter and neighbours, so he will be ordering his groceries online – his home provides everything else.

"It's a big advantage to be able to speak through the internet. It's very important to have a close relationship wherever they are."

He is able to provide encouragement and support at a distance, something that would have taken weeks when he stepped off a ship from the Netherlands 65 years ago.

"It's a personal battle with this virus. If you do what's been asked of you, you can help. When you protect yourself, you protect your neighbour and you protect someone else."

Support groups are popping up across Facebook for streets, suburbs and towns, offering assistance or a simple phone call to anyone who needs help in the coming weeks.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Mervyn Dykes says the technology of today makes a huge difference in allowing people to stay informed compared with the polio epidemic of the 1940s.

However, at least 20 per cent of New Zealanders are digitally excluded, according the the Department of Internal Affairs.

No child, older citizen, or person with a disability or on a low income should have their education, ability to receive timely information or social connections marred during lockdown or any other time because they're not one of the "digitally included", digital equality commentator Kirk Mariner says.

"It's unprecedented and we usually are quite a connected country. Every day the virus exposes just how vulnerable we all are."

He estimated between 40,000 to 75,000 people also don't have access to telecommunications.

It highlights how important it was to contact neighbours and friends, Palmerston North's neighbourhood support manager Alison Jarden says..

"The older people are missing out on interactions and the families are really aware.

"The best thing that I could think of is just waving out to someone or putting a letter or a note in their mailbox."

Neighbourhood Support encourages person-to-person communication such as meeting with your neighbours and socialising together, but as people close their doors and hop behind the computer many who choose to communicate via other means have been left behind.

Those who aren't computer savvy may miss out on the human connection needed to get through the coming weeks, Jarden says.

"A phone call is just like gold. For older folk who don't have as many connections it means much more than you realise.

"I'm getting a lot of requests from people wanting to know who their neighbours are now, but it's different with lockdown because they're not able to meet face-to-face."

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Neighbourhood support co-ordinator Alison Jarden encourages people to stay in touch with one another.

Some elderly people are missing the chance to connect widely, but one 86-year-old man, who wants to remain anonymous, says he has all the connections he needs in his phone book.

Isolated with his wife in Palmerston North, the pair come from a different generation, where the internet is not what drives their lives.

"I haven't got a computer and I'm not up to date with all the apps. My contact with what's going on is the TV and the newspaper."

He has noticed one problem with accessing information.

"The telly tells us to go to a website for updated advice, but there's no provisions for people who don't have a computer."

As long as they have the landline and their crosswords they'll be fine, he says, and if he is desperate, he can call his daughter, who will Google it for them because "she's Googling stuff all the time".

Although the internet is helpful for keeping up to date with the latest information on Covid-19, friends, family and offering help to your neighbours, it can be a double-edged sword, Mooney says.

It's important to have distance from the internet too, take breaks from overwhelming yourself with content and take a look out our windows.

"Otherwise we're flooded by the situation and we'll forget that the birds are still flying and there's still something to fix in the house," Mooney says.

"Our lives go on."