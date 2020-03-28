Wellington Urban Motorway partially closed after diesel spill from truck crash

Part of Wellington Urban Motorway has been closed most of Saturday after a truck crashed into a barrier and spilled diesel over the road.

Part of Wellington Urban Motorway remains closed almost 12 hours after a truck spilled diesel over the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said on Saturday that due to the crash, a section of State Highway 1 was closed. The affected area is the Ngauranga Interchange to the Aotea off-ramp to southbound traffic.

Detours were in place on Old Hutt Rd.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were notified about 3.45am Saturday that a truck had collided with a barrier at, or near, the Aotea Quay off-ramp.

The truck driver was uninjured, but there was a significant diesel spill from the truck and the road was closed while that was cleared.

Police closed the job about 5.30am, however the road remained closed as NZTA arranged contractors to clean up the spill, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were present about 9.40am, including a hazmat incident control vehicle.

By 3pm, the crash appeared no closer to being cleared. A crane was present.

REGION HAMMERED BY RAIN

Meanwhile, Wellington was hammered by heavy rain overnight Friday.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF A lone cyclist struggles in the wind on the motorway near Petone, Lower Hutt on Saturday.

MetService said southerly gales may become severe in exposed places on Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain were expected in the eastern hills of Wellington, including the Remutaka ranges.

In the Wairarapa south of Mt Bruce, people could expect a further 80 to 120mm of rain to fall, on top of what had already fallen.

MetService also forecast localised thunderstorms for the Wairarapa.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips were also possible.

A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said its contact centre had not received any serious reports of flooding on Saturday.