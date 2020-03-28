Missing Hawke's Bay man found dead

Police believe they have found the body of missing man Wayne McGillen.

In a statement, police said they were alerted to a crashed vehicle on Lake Rd, Tuai, in northern Hawke's Bay, on Friday at 3.40pm.

On arrival, police found a deceased man in the vehicle.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police said they believed it to be McGillen, 53.

"Our thoughts are with Mr McGillen's family and loved ones at this tragic time."

The matter will be referred to the coroner.