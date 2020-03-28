Coronavirus: Air New Zealand confirms eight employees tested positive for virus

Air New Zealand said all eight infected employees worked on the long-haul fleet to Los Angeles or London.

Eight Air New Zealand employees have tested positive for coronavirus, including one who has now recovered, the airline has confirmed.

"All eight employees work on our long haul fleet and operated sectors to Los Angeles or London," a spokeswoman said.

Employees are at home and all appropriate Ministry of Health contact tracing has been undertaken.

"None of these staff have flown since being diagnosed positive with COVID-19," she added.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Police usher returning Kiwis into Auckland hotel

* Coronavirus: Foreign Minister Winston Peters urges Kiwis overseas to take shelter

*Coronavirus: Tears and confusion as Kiwis face surprise hotel quarantine for weeks



A total of 83 new cases were announced at a press conference on Saturday - 78 confirmed and 5 probable. This takes the total count to 451.

The Air New Zealand cases are not believed to be a part of a new cluster, as director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black confirmed there were "no new clusters" from yesterday's announcement.

The five clusters in New Zealand are: Marist College, the Hereford Conference, the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a wedding in Wellington and a recent trip to New York.

Overseas travel is still the main driver of new infections, but there's evidence of community transmission.

Air New Zealand released its limited international network on Wednesday, which revealed a international capacity reduction of 95 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A limited international network was operating from March 30 to 31, to enable essential travel and to keep air freight moving.

Domestic services into Auckland will be scheduled to allow travellers to connect onto Tasman and Pacific routes.