Man crushed to death between truck and wall in central Wellington

Police lockdown a scene in central Wellington today. A rubbish truck with a tarpaulin covering the driver's side was visible from the road. The scene is in O'Reily Ave, off Boulcott Street in the city centre outside the Boulcott Suites buildings.

A man has been crushed between a truck and a wall in central Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Three detective cars and a marked police car were at O'Reily Ave, off Boulcott St, where a rubbish truck had a tarpaulin over the driver's side.

Police said a person had been crushed between a truck and wall at 12.15pm on Sunday. The status of the person was not yet clear.

WorkSafe had been notified.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said it sent one ambulance and two response cars to the incident. She could not confirm the status of the patient.