Man crushed to death between truck and wall in central Wellington
A man has been crushed between a truck and a wall in central Wellington on Sunday afternoon.
Three detective cars and a marked police car were at O'Reily Ave, off Boulcott St, where a rubbish truck had a tarpaulin over the driver's side.
Police said a person had been crushed between a truck and wall at 12.15pm on Sunday. The status of the person was not yet clear.
WorkSafe had been notified.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said it sent one ambulance and two response cars to the incident. She could not confirm the status of the patient.
Stuff