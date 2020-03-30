Coronavirus: Police called to partying Queenstown backpackers

Police spoke to partying backpackers in Queenstown about Alert Level 4 restrictions on Sunday.

The owner of the Queenstown backpackers at the centre of a loud Sunday evening gathering says it was not a party.

Posting on the Deco Backpackers facebook page, Tim McGeorge said it was a get-together of about 60 people who had lived at the hostel for "an extended period of time" and were in their own bubble.

"[It was] just our guests outside, enjoying the weather, and having a few drinks. In their eyes, they were doing nothing wrong. They were sticking to their bubble," he said.

Sarah Lamont Deco Backpackers owner Tim McGeorge.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the involvement of 60 people constituted a mass gathering and the business owners could face punishment.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Backpacker crowd snapped on Auckland hostel rooftop

* Air NZ helping fly home 15,000 stranded Germans and Europeans

* Fears thousands of homeless and ignorant tourists will break lockdown rules



McGeorge declined to comment on Bush's statement when approached by Stuff.

Otago coastal area commander Inspector Olaf Jensen said police were initially called to a gathering in Queenstown's Rotary Park.

1 NEWS 1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver updates the coronavirus situation across the Pacific.

When police attended, the gathering moved inside the backpacker lodge nearby, Jensen said.

Police advised the manager that guests needed to stay in allocated rooms. The room and the people in it were considered a bubble.

The manager was also advised that a roster needed to be established for the use of any communal facilities.

McGeorge, who does not live at the premises but has a manager on site, said guests had so far been good at obeying lockdown regulations.

However, some of those rules had been broken and management responded as soon as they were aware, he said.



"We, not the police, started by confiscating their UE Boom (speaker) and sent everyone inside."

Overnight a set of revised rules was drafted, adding to previous rules of no parties, curfews, cleaning requirements, and noise caps, he said.

The amended rules were being implemented on Monday during staggered meetings with all guests.

In future they would report any guests who were not following lockdown requirements to the appropriate authorities.

"In the meantime, we are dealing with the core people responsible for the events yesterday." he said.

A NZ Herald video hows about 10 young people spilling from the backpackers, some carrying bottles of beer, for a photograph.

A woman ushers them inside and tells them police are at the scene.

She then approaches the cameraman asking for his camera, while he urges her to keep 2 metres away.

A person at the hostel earlier told the Herald the police callout was due to a noise complaint from neighbours.

One Facebook user said the party continued and noise control was called again at 2am.

"They have a fetish for Robbie Williams music," the person said.