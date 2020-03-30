Coronavirus: Auckland cyclists and runners flout lockdown rules

News conference involving the Prime Minister and Ashley Bloomfield confirm New Zealand's first coronavirus death.

As dawn broke over Auckland on day four of the lockdown, many residents were preparing for their first Sunday ensconced at home under level four restrictions.

But others were not about to let the Government's warning against moving between different areas get in the way of a long run or bike ride.

Kiwi fitness fanatics ventured far outside their neighbourhoods at the weekend, according to publicly available data on the fitness app Strava, which allows users to track and share their activity.

A 76km bike ride recorded in Auckland on day four of the lockdown

Auckland has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 209 across its three district health boards as of Monday.

One user hopped on their bike early on Sunday for a 76 kilometre figure-of-eight loop, taking them as far afield as St Heliers and Glen Innes in the east and Henderson and Te Atatū South in the west, via central city suburbs.

A 36km ride during the lockdown

That same morning, another cyclist enjoyed a 36km ride encompassing Kingsland, Westhaven, St Heliers and back via Mission Bay, with two legs through the central city.

Runners also got in on the action.

One man ran the better part of a marathon after setting off from his home in Arch Hill, near Western Springs, and tracing a 30km loop to Pt Chevalier, Mt Albert, Newmarket, and Ponsonby on Sunday.

A 30km run around Auckland's inner suburbs on Sunday morning

He defended his actions when contacted by Stuff.

The runner believed he had followed government advice to exercise locally and not drive to a destination for exercise.

"My 30km run was completed all within 5km of my home, it was completed within 2 hours, I avoided parks and the waterfront were people are more likely to congregate."

On Friday, he completed a "lockdown run" of 12km all within 1km of his home by running up and down local hills.

While 100km bike rides were not acceptable in his view, his run through neighbouring suburbs did comply, he said.

He said he would be happy to comply if the prime minister stipulated a maximum of an hour's exercise each day.

At a press conference on Tuesday, police commissioner Mike Bush said long walks from home were not acceptable.

"You must stay local, that doesn't mean wandering off for 5 or 6 miles [about 8 to 9.7km], it's stay in your neighbourhood, stay close to home."

One Auckland man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw a lycra-clad pair in line at the Farro Fresh supermarket Orakei on Sunday.

He asked where they had come from and they said replied Mairangi Bay, on the North Shore, a 40km ride one way via West Auckland.

Outraged, the man stopped a police patrol car to query the large number of cyclists out and about, asking: "are the guys in lycra exempt from the law?"

The officer allegedly told the man the long bike rides were allowed, and in any case there were too many to detain.

"I said to him: 'it's just a bloody nonsense'."

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman referred to advice urging people to stay home as much as possible, except for going for a walk and picking up essentials.

"This advice would not support 76km bike rides," the spokeswoman said.

Messaging to keep exercise to within the local park and suburb was continually being reiterated, she said.

A police spokeswoman said advice around exercise had not changed.

"While people are able to leave their homes to exercise they need to keep it local and stay in their neighbourhood."

Anyone with concerns about people breaching Alert Level 4 restrictions was asked to contact police via the online 105 form.

More than 4000 reports of possible lockdown breaches have been received by police in a day.