Auckland City Rail Link: Names for tunnel boring machine down to three inspirational women

A machine which will be carving out part of Auckland's new train network could take the name of one of three inspirational New Zealand women.

Doctor Margaret Bradshaw, Dame Whina Cooper and Georgina Beyer are the contenders for the name of the City Rail Link's tunnel boring machine.

Bradshaw, Cooper and Beyer were among more than 300 women's names nominated by New Zealanders earlier this year to go forward to the nationwide vote.

These included Jacindigger and Lorde, along with Aunty Helen and Mum.

As a scientist Bradshaw was the first woman to lead a deep field party to Antarctica.

Cooper was the inspirational leader of the Māori land march on Parliament in 1975

Beyer became the world's first transgender mayor and later was elected to Parliament as the world's first transgender MP.

City Rail Link's chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney earlier said by tradition large machines have a woman's name.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Georgina Beyer is among three inspirational New Zealand women in the running to have the City Rail Link's tunnel boring machine named after them.

"The digger will have a very forceful influence on the project and that's why we want the name of a woman who has had an equally strong influence on our country," he said.

"All those who have been nominated share one thing in common – their inspiring talents, skills and leadership have made, or are making, a huge impact on New Zealand."

The top three names were chosen by a panel and New Zealanders can now vote for their favourite online until April 24.

The successful name will be announced in early May.