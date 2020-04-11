Coronavirus: Couple nearing 70 open doors 7 days a week to supply rural town

The Oparau Roadhouse is a one-stop-shop for this isolated community.

Three times a week Bill Rogers drives the 170km round trip through the winding Waikato backcountry to load his truck with supplies.

Fresh milk, bread, flour - if he can find it - and frozen meat are among the staples he sources from the larger supermarket chains in Hamilton. He hauls the load back to the seaside hamlet of Kawhia on the region's rugged west coast.

There, he and wife Brenda spend seven days a week manning the till of the Oparau Roadhouse. For a couple a year off 70, it is no easy feat.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Oparau Roadhouse has closed the cafe and takeaway arm of the business.

"I'm on the verge of shouldn't be here," Bill Roger says during the second week of the Covid-19 lockdown.

READ MORE:

* After almost 30 years: The Oparau Roadhouse near Kawhia is for sale

* Smalltown Kawhia revels in jackpot Lotto success

* Oparau store scores biggie

The couple have run the iconic yellow store on the straights into the bay for 40 years. They rolled into town in a converted house bus back in the '80s with two kids in the back and decided to stay.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Bill and Brenda Rogers are almost hitting 70 but keeping the shop doors open in Kawhia.

It took 28 years to build the site into the humming roadhouse. Brenda mans the kitchen, serving whitebait fritters and homemade pies. The couple supply all the necessities from groceries and pet food to bait and liquor.

Without the roadhouse it would be a 50km trek to Pirongia, or an 85km drive to Hamilton for supplies.

"We've been here for over 40 years and we love the community. We are staying open."

TOM LEE/STUFF 29032020 News Photo: TOM LEE/STUFF - Oparau Roadhouse is still serving the local community during Covid-19 lockdown. Owner Bill Rogers.

Bill battled a bout of ill health a few years ago. The couple tried to sell up and take it easy.

Now they're on the frontline, opening the doors daily from 9am to 5pm. They had two full time staff. One suffers from respiratory problems and the other has an ill mother. It made sense to send the pair home for lockdown, Bill says. They're still paying their wages, although he worries how long it's sustainable with the cafe, bakery and takeaway arm of the business closed.

"The biggest problem is we're still operating but not eligible for the subsidy. It's a real struggle."

TOM LEE/STUFF The once bustling picnic tables sit empty but the doors are open.

At the store new rules are in place. Customers must sanitise their hands before taking a basket or trolley and adhere to the two metre rule. Each trolley is sanitised before the next customer. A screen now shields the till, helping keep Brenda and Bill safe.

"We couldn't get people to stand back from the counter and that was my main concern."

But it's been difficult sourcing personal protective items like face masks and hand sanitiser.

"Businesses like us need to get hold of that equipment and know how to get hold of it."

After a week of trading in lockdown, the Rogers reduced the store hours to allow more time for cleaning. After the doors close at 5pm the pair work until 6.30pm, restocking shelves before cleaning and santising doors, floors and frequently touched surfaces.

"It's a huge effort and we try and do it two or three times a day to keep any bugs off things. We see people wearing gloves, some have holes in them and they're using them multiple times, so we make them sanitise their gloves."

TOM LEE/STUFF The winding road leading to the Oparau roadhouse near Kawhia.

'BUBBLE OF SIX'

The couple initially planned to be a bubble of three - Bill, Brenda and Brenda's sister. But on Wednesday, March 24, the night of lockdown, a young tourist couple turned up. The Englishman and his German girlfriend were looking for somewhere to park their campervan for four weeks.

Bill offered the pair an empty house on the property for four weeks - rent free. Then about 9pm a call from another young Englishman. He'd been working in Wellington as a relief teacher and two days before the lockdown found himself out of a job. With his lease expiring, he headed north to find somewhere to stay.

"He phoned us, and said he's outside. We went out and saw him and gave him a caravan. Then we had a cold spell so he moved into one of the rooms in the house."

They spend their days helping on the property or wandering the local path.

Each night the six sit down for dinner cooked by Brenda.

"Now we're a bubble of six."

If there's one benefit to this lockdown, Bill says, it's not getting up at 4am. He now sleeps till 8.