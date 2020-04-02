Person seriously injured after incident between cyclist and train in Napier

Emergency services were called to the incident in Napier on Thursday morning (file photo).

A man is in a critical condition after an incident between a cyclist and train in Napier.

Police officers were called to the incident on Chatham St in Ahuriri at 10.31am on Thursday.

"Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured," police said.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and diversions will be in place.

KiwiRail group chief operating officer Todd Moyle, said collisions were "extremely upsetting" for staff.

"In line with our standard practice the driver has been relieved of their duties and will be supported by KiwiRail," Moyle said.

"Our thoughts are with the cyclist and their family. This is a timely reminder that train services are continuing to operate. Always take care at level crossings and obey the warning signs."

The cyclist was rushed to the Emergency Department in Hawke's Bay Hospital and remains in a critical condition.