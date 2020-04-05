Boredom drinking could cause problems during lockdown, Salvation Army warns

Drinking during the day while in lockdown could end up causing some people long term problems, the Salvation Army says.

Drinking during the day to help stave off lockdown boredom could cause longer-term issues for some people, Salvation Army's national director of addictions says.

Just having a couple of beers every afternoon will start to to build a pattern of much heavier alcohol use, Lt Colonel Lynette Hutson said.

"That really concerns us.

"And some people, because of the anxieties of our situation, are going to end up with a problem. Drinking more is not the answer for your anxiety or your boredom."

Supplied Lt Colonel Lynette Hutson, Salvation Army's National Director: Addictions Services says they are still open and able to help.

For people who have masked their drinking in the past or pretended it was ok, lockdown is going to be difficult, she said.

"It's going to make a whole lot of people review their drinking, and for some people that's going to feel a really desperate space, because they may not have acknowledged how important it is for them.

"And if they can't get alcohol as easily as they normally do they're going to be quite frightened, desperate and then become really distressed in all sorts of ways. Some people will become angry, some will be fearful, a whole range of emotions, and then that whole feeling of vulnerability."

There are a lot more people in this situation than most Kiwis realise, she said.

"The Salvation Army is only a phone call away. We can support you right away. There are AA online meetings, lots of ways to get help"

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Taranaki Families Overcoming Addiction facilatator Sue Philipson says serious alcoholics could suffer withdrawl during the lockdown.

The Salvation Army is an essential service, so they are still working and its bridge programmes are in business and still able to provide people with support.

"Across the country, six sites are still open with clients in them, locked into their bubbles, and staff working to keep their anxiety down and to continue give them drug and alcohol treatment."

Taranaki's Families Overcoming Addiction facilitator, Sue Philipson, has been on the phone to at least two families, every day, who are dealing with a loved one with an addiction problem.

She has been hearing concerns about a few people with serious alcohol issues having some withdrawal problems, she said.

"So I'm advising them to get to the emergency department, or ring their GP if they have concerns."

Alcohol can be quite dangerous to withdraw from, she said.

"Body functions start closing down, they can have major seizures at that advanced stage of withdrawal. It's not common but it happens. That's why for someone with a severe alcohol problem who wants to get off alcohol it's a stepped approach through the hospital alcohol and drug service."

If supermarkets didn't sell wine and beer there would be more people having serious withdrawal, she said.

Some families she is in contact with have brought their family member who has drug addiction problem into their home during lockdown.

"We've a long way to go yet. I'm expecting to hear lot of stress and strain based around having their person at home."