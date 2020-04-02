Person seriously injured after 'speeding' car crashes into fence in Auckland

A man on the scene said it appeared the driver had lost control of the car while speeding in South Auckland.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a fence in South Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Highbrook Drive in Highbrook around 5.30pm on Thursday.

"One person has serious injuries and was taken to hospital," the spokeswoman said.

"It's understood they were the only occupant of the vehicle. Part of one lane was closed but traffic was free flowing."

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF It is believed the drive was the sole occupant of the car.

A man who was third at the scene said the injured person appeared to be a female.

They could be seen wrapped in a foil blanket.

The man said his first aid kit from his car was used to help the person in the first instance.

SUPPLIED One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on Highbrook Drive in Highbrook.

From what he understood, the person had been speeding and taken the corner too quickly, losing control of the car.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said multiple crews attended the scene and cut one person, who was initially trapped, out of the car.