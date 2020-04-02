How have Kiwis' hobbies changed in self-isolation?

Children are being encouraged to go on a teddy bear hunt as part of their exercise routine when on lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Concerts and cinemas are out, board games and crocheting are in as Kiwis find new ways to pass the time in lockdown.

​An analysis of Google search trends by e-commerce company picodi.com found that compared to March 2019, Kiwis are trying to find a lot of new ways to pass time indoors.

Gaming has seen the biggest boom compared to 12 months ago. Searches for PC games have exploded by 400 per cent, and board games are close behind on 355 per cent.

While Kiwis may be on the hunt for new board games, they will have a hard time finding new ones - board games are not an essential item.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Internet use spikes as lockdown continues and Call of Duty upgrades

* Coronavirus: Poll shows Kiwis back harsh measures but are extremely worried about virus

* 8 of the most popular interior trends on Pinterest right now

Some people are trying to find more productive ways to use their time.

Online courses such as Udemy and Masterclass have seen a 133 per cent increase in searches compared to last year, and reading has also seen a boost.

123RF Video games are among the hobbies which have seen the biggest increase since the lockdown began.

There has been a big jump for home workouts as people try to find ways to stay fit without making it to the gym.

Predictably, anything that involves leaving the house has seen a big decline.

Searches for concerts and cinemas have dropped by 79 per cent and 81 per cent respectively.

A survey of 790 New Zealanders by Opinion Compare found that 27 per cent of people were concerned about the lack of exercise during lockdown, and 9 per cent were concerned about their children being bored.

Both of those figures were down compared to last week, suggesting the first week of lockdown wasn't as bad as some feared.

Among those who were leaving the house to go for regular walks, the national teddy bear hunt is a popular activity.

Ross Giblin People have been encouraged to put a soft toy in their windows to cheer up their community..

Thirty-two per cent said they were participating by placing a teddy bear in their window, while 23 per cent have been looking for bears by themselves or with family.