Bobbi the mannequin gives fishing crew a fright after three years lost at sea

Shane and Lynda Tate first thought they had a caught a body - until they saw the joints in Bobbi's arms.

A much-loved training mannequin has made its way back to his owners after disappearing off an Auckland beach three years ago.

Bobbi the mannequin belonged to the Omaha Surf Club when he went missing during a training exercise in 2017.

Lifeguard Rhiannon Gill said it usually took Bobbi about 30 minutes to sink but by the time she had signalled for a trainee to rescue him, he had disappeared.

The Omaha lifeguards were devastated.

Bobbi wasn't just a trainee mannequin to them. The lifeguards would take him on adventures such as picnics at Piha, on hikes and coffee catchups at the cafe.

SUPPLIED Bobbi looking a bit worse for wear after spending three years at sea.

He even had his own Instagram account.

But it wasn't until Shane and Lynda Tate put a fishing line out on Wednesday evening that he would be found again.

Gill said the Tates had originally thought Bobbi was a human body - something the surf club had always feared.

SUPPLIED Bobbi hanging out at the cafe.

"When we lost him we were very worried about this happening. We were like 'oh no, if he ever washes up, they're going to think he is a body'.

"I think they realised pretty soon though once they got a closer look. You can get not that far away and realise that he's not a body."

Shane Tate said it took about an hour to haul the catch back in because whatever had been caught was so heavy.

The motor wasn't able to do it so he had to help it by hand.

He thought he may have caught a shark and as the net came closer, a large object appeared in the surf.

"I walked down to the water to see what it was and my first initial thoughts were 'oh s..., it's a body'."

SUPPLIED Bobbi on one of his many adventures with lifeguards from Omaha Surf Club.

Tate then realised he hadn't heard of anyone drowning recently or going missing.

On further inspection, he noticed the arms had joints in them - which made him click on that it wasn't a body, it was a mannequin.

After Bobbi's discovery was posted on the local Facebook page, Gill went and picked him up on Thursday morning.

"[He] was very barnacled. He definitely has some water still inside of him, lots of things growing on him and I think things growing inside him as well.

"He was very heavy to pick up and actually scratched me a bit when I was loading him into the ATV to drive him back to the surf club."

Gill said she and her friends were trying to get back into Bobbi's Instagram account to let all his followers know he had returned.

He would be taken out of more adventures once lockdown was over, but not before a good clean first.