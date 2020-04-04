Life story: World renowned creative Maurice Askew made the best of every situation

Maurice Askew survived the Second World War to live a life dedicated to speaking and teaching others through his paintings, designs, films and books.

World renowned creative Maurice Askew survived being shot down over Germany during World War II, then dedicated his life to teaching others through his paintings, designs, films and books.

Daughter Susan Askew said her father had experienced a lot in his life, but always made the best of every situation.

The war, which began during his late teens, changed her father.

"But even under terrible and frightening conditions, he took what opportunities he could to make lifelong friends and to learn new skills," she said.

"He achieved more than many of us can dream of and we will all carry different memories of him."

Askew's Lancaster Bomber was shot down over Germany in 1944 on only his second mission.

The World War II veteran and film and art creative and lecturer died on February 29, 2020, aged 99.

Askew was born to parents Len and Amy Askew (née Wright) on August 6, 1921 in Redditch in Worcestershire, England. Askew was the couple's only child and they owned and ran fishing tackle business, LW Askew and Son, from a factory attached to the back of their Victorian terrace house.

From age 4, Askew attended St Luke's infants school, then moved up to St Luke's Elementary School, where he remained until he turned 12. He then moved on to Redditch County High School. It was there he began to develop a love for art, taking extra classes in the subject and becoming the art master's assistant.

MONIQUE STEELE/FAIRFAX NZ Askew and his wife, Doris, take a moment to enjoy his artworks which span over 50 years.

After leaving school in 1937, Askew began an apprenticeship as an assistant art director at the Argus Advertising Agency in Birmingham. There he prepared layouts and simple drawings for six days a week while also studying at the Birmingham College of Arts and Crafts a couple of evenings each week.

But two years later with the outbreak of World War II, the Argus Advertising Agency closed its doors for good. Askew ended up taking a job at the Herbert Terry and Sons factory in the Anglepoise Lamp assembly section.

In March 1941, Askew joined the war effort, volunteering with the Royal Air Force (RAF).

SUPPLIED Maurice and Doris Askew got married at St Stephen's church in Redditch, England in June 1945.

After completing basic training, he was selected to move on to an engineering course, learning to strip down and re-assemble engine parts. It was at this time that Askew was promoted to the role of leading aircraftman.

He then transferred to the aircrew branch becoming a flight engineer and sergeant on Lancaster Bombers in 1943 after five months of intensive training. On only his second mission, a night raid targeting aircraft factories in Leipzig, Germany, Askew and his bomber crew were strafed by a Messerschmitt and shot down at 14,000 feet (about 4200 metres).

The bomber was captained by Englishman Walter Jarvis, 22, the gunners were Canadians Sam Rogers, 19, and Len Linton, 23, the wireless operator was Jeff Morey, 21, from the English Midlands.

MONIQUE STEELE/FAIRFAX NZ Askew was passionate about art, film and design and passing that knowledge on to others.

Askew recounted the harrowing encounter in an interview with Stuff in 2016.

"Suddenly Len and Sam shout there is a Messerschmitt coming in fast," he said.

"Wally throws the control column forward and we corkscrew down. I push the throttles hard open on one side as we drop. Bullets are ripping into the plane and it bursts into flames."

As the fire threatened the cockpit, Askew, Jarvis and two other crew strapped on their parachutes and dropped into the night air. The plane exploded behind them. Linton, Rogers and Morey were killed. Askew hit his head on the escape hatch and believes he pulled his parachute cord unconsciously.

Askew was detained shortly after and spent the next 14 months moving between several prisoner of war camps in Lithuania and Germany. Putting on theatre shows was one of the few amusements available to the prisoners and it was during this time that Askew began to learn skills in designing stage settings – a valuable skill he would take with him into future endeavours.

Askew returned to England in May 1945, alongside about 10,000 other RAF prisoners of war after they were forced to march westward across Germany.

A month after returning Askew married Doris Parr, who he had met while working at the Herbert Terry and Sons factory, at St Stephen's church in Redditch. The pair remained together for nearly 75 years and had two children together; Susan and Chris.

Askew was discharged from the RAF in December 1945. He went on to start The Town Art Service – a small art and advertising office in Redditch. He later obtained a grant to attend the Birmingham College of Arts and Crafts in September 1946. He graduated five years later with a diploma in fine arts (illustration) and an art teachers diploma.

After graduating, the couple moved to the small town of Mow Cop and Askew began working for the Stoke-on-Trent College of Art, where he set up a new department of design, teaching graphics, general and typographic design.

Askew spent several years at the college before taking another job at a design college further north in Newcastle upon Tyne, where he also started a new graphics department.

He left six months later for London. Shortly after moving, he landed a job in the design department at Granada Television – a newly formed commercial television group initially based in London, but which later relocated to Manchester.

The workload was huge and often demanded immediacy with all lettering for programme captions and promotion cards being produced initially by hand. Less than a year later, Granada became one of the most advanced purpose built television complexes in all of Europe.

During his time there, Askew was involved with the iconic British show Coronation Street. Alongside the show's creator, Tony Warren and others, Askew would help find shots and design hundreds of dummy packs and items to stock Florrie Lindley's corner shop as no commercially available products could be shown on the screen.

He also developed a keen eye for photography and got into the habit of carrying a camera everywhere, taking photographs of all kinds of objects which could potentially be used on captions. Askew's work in the industry saw him become a member of Britain's professional body, the Society of Industrial Artists and Designers in April 1957.

During this time Askew also created a 15-minute animated film Canary with Brian Cosgrove. It went on to win awards at festivals around the world.

Askew then came to New Zealand in 1962 with his family to set up the graphic design department at the School of Fine Arts at the University of Canterbury (UC).

He retired in 1981 but went on to illustrate a number of children's books, paintings and write several books. He also remained heavily involved in the Canterbury Film Society, which he was the president of for a time.

UC School of Fine Arts senior lecturer John Chrisstoffels​ said Askew had a passion for teaching and his influence on the shift of design thinking in New Zealand in the 1960s was "highly underrated".

"I will always remember his wonderful sense of humour and his kind, gentle and generous mentoring which stayed with him right until the end," Chrisstoffels said.

Between working, Askew loved to keep himself busy. Cycling with friends and collecting stamps were his two main hobbies but he also was passionate about writing and painting. His love for stamps inspired him to create two designs for the New Zealand Post Office in 1970.

He is survived by wife Doris, daughter Susan, son Chris and granddaughters Emma and Cara.