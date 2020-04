The car flipped after hitting a power pole.

One person is in a serious condition after a crash in Auckland's Waimauku.

The sole vehicle involved hit a power pole on Foster Rd at about 2.10pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by Auckland's Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust All emergency services attended the crash on Foster Rd, Waimauku.

Part of Foster Rd is closed and was expected to be closed for some time, police said.